Janoris Jenkins Talks Giants Exit, Saints' Playoff Loss, More in B/R AMA

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins touched both ends of the NFL spectrum last season by starting the year with the New York Giants and ending it with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints claimed Jenkins off waivers from the Giants in December. He appeared in the last two games of the regular season and started in their playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

As Jenkins continues to prepare for the 2020 season with the Saints, the former Pro Bowler took time to answer questions in a B/R AMA about a variety of topics, including his departure from the Giants and what happened to the Saints in their playoff game against Minnesota.

@EezOffaDeez: I'm a Giants fan but I feel like they did you and Snacks kinda dirty. Both of you were holding together a defense that was missing too many pieces. What are your thoughts?

Janoris Jenkins: Business is business ma. In the game of football, you just gotta do what you can do and leave everything else up to the front office. I wish them well, and I had fun there.

@dritch0: What was it like in the locker room after y'all got robbed by the refs in the playoffs?

Jenkins: It was sad, man. Everybody felt bad. But, you know, that's the way the game went. The outcome, we have to live with it.

@MrFunFact: Who's the toughest receiver you've had to defend?

Jenkins: Oh, me and AB went at it. I think it was 2016 when we played them at Pittsburgh.

With AB now, I'm sure he has a team around him that talks to him about what's going on. But in situations like that, just stay off social media and spend time with your family.

@meliegreenbaum: What's up Janoris what's your relationship with Sean Payton like?

Jenkins: Pretty cool so far. Great guy, great vibe from him. He's a player coach. I love him as a coach, as a person. Getting to know him for such a short period of time, I can see why they're winning over there.

@Jdub316: What was it like starting for UF, and winning a national championship as a freshman in 08? Any of the DBs mentor you?

Jenkins: It felt great. Knowing that they were only missing one key spot, and it was CB, and for me to go in and be rewarded at the end of the year, it felt great.

@Nadawg25: Top 5 corners of all time?

Jenkins: Gotta put Prime at one. I gotta add my dog Lester Hayes. Charles Woodson was pretty nice. Top 5 is hard, there's some great CBs there. You have to respect Prime.

@HypoHunter: Favorite moment at UF?

Jenkins: The national championship game. Florida vs. LSU game. That was my livest game. I think we were undefeated, and boy, we went out and did it.

@mgoldstein87: Favorite memory as a Giant?

Jenkins: Everytime we played the Cowboys and I caught Dez. The environment was bizarre.

@Ryanmurph9: Most hostile environment you've ever played in?

Jenkins: I think college, the national championship in Miami.

@goat_mari38: Who's better Lamar or Vick?

Jenkins: Both in their prime? I got to go Vick. He did it for awhile. Not taking anything from Lamar, Vick just did it for awhile.

@talenman: Have you ever picked off Drew in practice?

Jenkins: Nah, I've only been there 3-4 weeks.

@LSUPelicansSaint: What's it like joining a team in the middle of the season?

Jenkins: It was awesome. Went from salt to sugar. I can't complain. They put me in a good position. It was good.

@JCTheLit: What are the keys for the saints to win a chip in the near future?

Jenkins: Continuing to perform at a high level at all positions, and play for each other.

@SmartDingus: What have you been doing during quarantine?

Jenkins: Been relaxing, enjoying my kid.

@vic4life: What did it feel like to play in the pro bowl?

Jenkins: Felt awesome. Great experience, i got to meet a lot of different guys I still stay in contact with. Hopefully I make it back.

@AndrewMayer777: If you could pick off one QB who would it be?

Jenkins: Patrick Mahomes

@Not_RudyGobert: What's your favorite part about New Orleans?

Jenkins: Just the city. The vibe that I got from the coaches, the fans. Playing in my 2nd playoff game in NOLA, with the crowd and everything, I just fell in love with it.

@flight23white: Best trash talker you know?

Jenkins: Steve Smith and Dez Bryant. As far as talking trash, Dez will talk to you.

@KCG_45K: What's your favorite place to eat in New Orleans?

Jenkins: I don't have one yet.

@JackamoFinany: What's your go-to meal before and after a game?

Jenkins: White rice, porked chops and corn. That's it.

@goat_mari38: Chick-Fila-a or Popeyes

Jenkins: Chick-Fil-a.

@mikeyoung345: Who's your favorite NBA player?

Jenkins: It was Melo all my life, until last year, when he sat out that year. Now I'm officially a KD fan.

Universal AMA Questions

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

Jenkins: When I hit Fred Davis when I was in St. Louis vs. the Redskins. It was 3rd and 8, and he ran this quick route. And I just lit him up.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

Jenkins: Not really. I play whatever I'm feeling that morning just to get into the zone.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

Jenkins: It's far I know that!

Since being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams, Jenkins has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team in 2016.

In 115 career games with the Rams, Giants and Saints, Jenkins has recorded 106 pass breakups and 23 interceptions. He has returned seven interceptions for touchdowns, tied for 11th-most in NFL history.

Jenkins and the Saints will look to win the NFC South for the fourth straight year and reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years when the 2020 season begins.