Ranking the 10 Biggest NBA Playoff Choke Jobs Since 2000

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals was all over the place. Toward the end of the third quarter, the San Antonio Spurs—who led the series 3-2—led the Miami Heat by 12 and had a 92 percent win probability. By the 1:53 mark of the fourth quarter, Miami had erased that lead, established its own three-point cushion and flipped the probability to 84.3 percent in its favor.

The probability was never as severe as it was when LeBron missed a three with 23 seconds left, though. At that moment, Inpredictable's model gave the Spurs, who were up 94-89, a 99.3 percent chance to win the game and secure the title.

"Jalen Rose and I watched NBA officials wheel the Larry O'Brien Trophy into the runway to our right," Bill Simmons wrote for Grantland. "It couldn't have been farther than 15 feet from us. We watched security guards assume positions around the court, and we watched Heat employees hastily sticking up yellow rope around the courtside seats."

But after that LeBron miss, Mike Miller secured an offensive rebound and kicked it back out to LeBron, who drilled his next chance and cut the lead to two.

Still, the Spurs had a chance to ice the game. Kawhi Leonard went to the line on the next possession with a shot to extend the lead to four. He missed the first free throw. In between attempts, Boris Diaw entered the game for Tim Duncan. When Kawhi hit the second, that win probability sat at 90.8 percent.

When LeBron missed another three on the ensuing possession, it climbed to 97.5 percent. All San Antonio had to do was secure the rebound after that miss. Unfortunately, TD wasn't on the floor to help with that.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich explained to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News:

"On the last possession, we were switching at the 3-point line to take away the three, and Boris Diaw has a little more speed than Tim Duncan, so it makes sense to have him out there reading at the 3-point line. Unfortunately, we had two guys (Diaw and guard Tony Parker) that went to LeBron and didn't switch with [Chris] Bosh, and he went right to the hole. He's the guy who got the rebound, so it has nothing to do with Duncan."

If Duncan had been in the game, would that defensive miscommunication have been as likely? You have to think the chances Bosh would secure the rebound would be at least a bit more of a question with one of the greatest defenders of all time in action. But he wasn't. And Bosh did get the board.

Ray Allen, of course, deserves a ton of credit for drilling the contested three he took after catching Bosh's kick-out, but San Antonio had multiple chances to wipe out that opportunity before it even presented itself.

Of course, this is another moment that precedes triumph. Like Toronto, the Spurs came back the next season with a deeper focus and desire for redemption. They got it when they walloped the Heat in the 2014 Finals.