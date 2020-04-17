Ranking Every NBA MVP Since 2000

12 of 12

16. Kobe Bryant, 2007-08

That Bryant won his only MVP in what was, charitably, his third-best season, goes to show how much teammates matter to individual awards.

Kobe wasn't any better in 2007-08 than he was in either of the two previous seasons, which included significantly higher scoring averages and superior BPM figures. But the addition of Pau Gasol juiced the Los Angeles Lakers' win total and made voters more comfortable voting for Bryant.

Nobody wanted to celebrate the scoring machine on the 45-37 or 42-40 Lakers teams of the prior two seasons with an MVP. But suddenly everyone was cool with it when the retooled Lakers won 57 contests in 2007-08.

The irony is that Bryant wasn't the best player in the league this season. Chris Paul and LeBron James had objectively better years, and Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki were similarly valuable. Bryant led the NBA in total points and field-goal attempts, but that was about it.

It was an excellent season. But it wasn't Bryant's best, and it wasn't the best in the league.

17. LeBron James, 2011-12

This is as high as we can rank a lockout season. Everything just gets weird after a work stoppage, and though there's really no argument against James being the best player in the league during 2011-12, the short season (66 games) and strange competitive landscape (everyone but Miami seemed gassed by the condensed schedule) is enough to slot James' fourth entry this low.

This season marks the first time James shot over 36 percent on threes (36.2), but it was oddly his lowest-volume year from deep. He only took 2.4 long balls per game and set a career high in attempt frequency from 16-23 feet. That's not an ideal shot profile, though it obviously didn't hurt James' overall effectiveness too badly. He still topped the NBA in every catch-all stat of note.

This was also the only year in which he led the league in defensive box plus-minus, producing a fourth-place finish in DPOY voting.

18. Steve Nash, 2005-06

Nash shot the ball a bit better in his second MVP season, upping his effective field-goal percentage from 55.7 to 58.3 (it would peak at 61.3 percent in 2006-07), and it's doubly impressive that he was more productive despite getting just three games from Amar'e Stoudemire.

But Nash's first MVP was more significant for its ties to a revolutionary new style of play. This was really just more of the same. It was a terrific season individually, but the Suns only won 54 games, and Nash's on-court net rating boost was just 9.1 points per 100 possessions—a strong number in isolation but only 14th among the 20 seasons we're comparing here.

19. Derrick Rose, 2010-11

Rose's Chicago Bulls won 62 games and posted a plus-7.8 net rating that led the league. But they were plus-5.8 whenever their star point guard was off the floor. None of the other teams in our sample were that good without their MVP, and that has to hurt Rose in these rankings.

Yes, it's still impressive that he became the youngest MVP in league history. And it's true he was the heart of an excellent team that profiled as a serious contender. But Rose's BPM, VORP, win shares and effective field-goal percentage are all bottom-five figures in our 20-season field.

20. Allen Iverson, 2000-01

Iverson led the NBA with 31.1 points and 2.5 steals per game while hauling an otherwise scoring-challenged Philadelphia 76ers team to 56 wins. In a great example of how different things were just 20 years ago, Iverson's 42.0 minutes per game didn't lead the league. They were only good enough for a tie with Michael Finley, who played 82 contests to the Answer's 71.

Also unfathomable: This was the third in what would become a 10-season streak in which AI averaged at least 40.8 minutes per night.

Load management? What's that?

As you'd expect, Iverson's counting stats look worse when adjusted to a per-minute perspective, and his 51.8 true shooting percentage is last by a mile among our 20 MVP seasons. The next-lowest was Kevin Garnett's 2003-04 at 54.7 percent.

His sheer physical endurance was remarkable, and it'll never be anything short of spectacular that a little guy (generously listed at 6'0" and 165 pounds) thrived in a game for which size always matters. But efficiency is a major problem here, and it was always difficult to escape the thought that these Philly teams could have been more balanced and successful if Iverson weren't completely commandeering the offense on every possession.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference or Cleaning the Glass.