Warriors' Joe Lacob: Kevin Durant Leaving for Nets Helped GSW Rebuild Sooner

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes the organization might have found an ancillary benefit when Kevin Durant left via a sign-and-trade last offseason.

"Maybe this is the best thing. We were able to start a rebuild a little bit earlier than we otherwise might have," Lacob said on the TK Show with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

Though Lacob acknowledged losing Durant was a negative for the Warriors, as the star joined the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year, $164.3 million deal, he also looked at the bright side.

"The positive is we got a chance to move forward quicker and to move into the next phase of what we're doing," he added.

