Warriors' Joe Lacob: Kevin Durant Leaving for Nets Helped GSW Rebuild Sooner

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Joe Lacob and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA Championshiop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes the organization might have found an ancillary benefit when Kevin Durant left via a sign-and-trade last offseason.

"Maybe this is the best thing. We were able to start a rebuild a little bit earlier than we otherwise might have," Lacob said on the TK Show with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

Though Lacob acknowledged losing Durant was a negative for the Warriors, as the star joined the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year, $164.3 million deal, he also looked at the bright side. 

"The positive is we got a chance to move forward quicker and to move into the next phase of what we're doing," he added.

                        

