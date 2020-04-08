Doc Rivers Says NBA Could Have 'Best Played Playoffs' in History After Hiatus

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 9, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 13: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers directs his team during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 13, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers believes patience will pay off.

"If we do get back to this, and rhythm and all that, bodies won't be sore, guys should be healthy, if we can get back to this and guys can get their rhythm in time, that'll be the whole key, it can be the best played playoffs in the history because of that," he told reporters during a Wednesday conference call.

The NBA announced its hiatus March 11 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was roughly a month left in the 2019-20 regular season, and the Clippers had 18 games remaining before the postseason was scheduled to begin.

     

