Biggest CFB Upsets of the Last 10 Years

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

In an overwhelming majority of cases, the favored team wins in college football. That's both an unsurprising fact and a reminder of why upsets are so enjoyable.

That is, unless your favorite team is doing the losing.

During the past 10 seasons—from 2010 to 2019, the Football Bowl Subdivision has featured a diverse group of stunning results. Whether it was a major point spread missing the mark, a Top 25 team falling, a Football Championship Subdivision program pulling off the stunner or a combination of both, the upsets rocked the sport.

All of those factors shaped the list, which includes a couple of upsets that crushed national title dreams.