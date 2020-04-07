Kevin Garnett on T-Wolves' Taylor: 'I Don't Do Business with Snake Mu'f--kas'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Kevin Garnett's jersey will hang from the rafters at TD Garden in Boston after a retirement ceremony during the 2020-21 season.

However, Garnett has no interest in being part of a similar ceremony with the Minnesota Timberwolves because of the dissolution of his relationship with owner Glen Taylor.

Garnett told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Taylor reneged on a plan for him to join an ownership group that succeeded Taylor or become a front office member of the franchise upon his retirement—an agreement he had with late coach Flip Saunders:

"Glen knows where I'm at, I'm not entertaining it. First of all, it's not genuine. Two, he's getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won't forgive Glen. I won't forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight up person, straight up business man, and when Flip died, everything went with him.

"There's no reason to complain. Just continue to move on. My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish. At this point, I don't want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I love my Timberwolves, I'll always love my guys, I'll always love the people who f--k with me there. I'll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes. I don't do business with snake mu'f--kas. I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like."

It would have been a violation of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement for Taylor to discuss post-basketball opportunities with Garnett, and nothing could be in writing, but it's clear KG feels betrayed. Saunders died in October 2015 of Hodgkin lymphoma.

Garnett retired following the 2015-16 season. His retirement and Saunders' death essentially ended all ties Garnett had with the organization, as he and Taylor had a frayed relationship dating back to Garnett's 2007 departure via trade to the Boston Celtics.

The 43-year-old spoke openly about a desire to someday own the Timberwolves franchise. Taylor has held a majority stake in the Timberwolves since purchasing the franchise in 1994.