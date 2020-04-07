WWE WrestleMania 2020 Results: Matches Fans Will Be Rewatching for Years

2 of 4

If the Firefly Funhouse match was a foreign concept, a masterpiece of storytelling that lacked actual physicality, the Boneyard match was the polar opposite. Still cinematic in its nature, the match was WWE’s equivalent to an old Western.

The Undertaker rode his motorcycle into the cemetery, the last real outlaw in WWE, to battle an arrogant and overconfident AJ Styles, who had tricks up his own sleeve. Over the course of the brawl that ensued, The Deadman would deal with interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, evil druids and the constant insistence from his opponent that he was too old to hang with The Phenomenal One.

Just as it appeared Styles was about to bury the legend, Undertake rose from the grave and whooped up on Styles. Then Gallows. Then Anderson. And back to Styles.

The American Badass put an end to the former WWE champion, burying him and riding off into the sunset, victorious one more (last?) time at an event he had become synonymous with.

The drama, the physicality, the presentation and the eery aura of the match made it the most critically acclaimed of the entire broadcast, and for good reason. That it was a return to form for Undertaker, who desperately needed a hit to silence his critics, only made it that much better and a classic to be rewatched by generations.