Re-Drafting the 2011 NBA Draft Class

Kawhi Leonard displayed plenty of raw talent in his two seasons at San Diego State, but few people saw him becoming one of the most dominant two-way players of his generation. If they had, he wouldn't have lasted past the lottery, and the Pacers certainly wouldn't have dealt him to San Antonio in a draft-day deal for George Hill.

Leonard wound up in a perfect situation with the Spurs, whose coaching staff helped him remake his jump shot as he honed his defensive prowess. His coming-out party happened in the 2013 playoffs, when he played stellar defense on LeBron James in the Finals at just 21 years old.

The Spurs lost that series in seven games to the Miami Heat but avenged that defeat in a rematch the following year—as Leonard became the third-youngest Finals MVP in league history.

Leonard's star only rose from there. He won Defensive Player of the Year two years in a row, in 2015 and 2016, the latter of which was also the first of two straight All-Star seasons with the Spurs. His time with San Antonio ended unceremoniously after he missed all but nine games of the 2017-18 season, as his representatives and the team's medical staff disagreed on the handling of his rehab from a quad injury suffered in the 2017 Western Conference Finals against the Warriors.

Leonard requested a trade in the summer of 2018, preferring to end up in his hometown of Los Angeles with either the Clippers or Lakers. But the Spurs instead traded him to Toronto, where he led the Raptors to their first title in franchise history, winning his second Finals MVP and hitting one of the most iconic buzzer-beaters in NBA history in Game 7 of Toronto's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed with the Clippers as a free agent the following summer, teaming up with Paul George.

Even with his lingering health concerns that necessitated the controversial "load management" plan with both Toronto and the Clippers, there's no doubt that Leonard stands above everybody else in the 2011 draft.

