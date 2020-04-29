Re-Drafting the 2011 NBA Draft Class

Re-Drafting the 2011 NBA Draft ClassApril 29, 2020
The 2011 NBA draft boasts one of the strongest classes of the past decade, both in terms of top-level talent and depth.
This group featured a two-time Finals MVP and one of the core pieces of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty—and neither was picked in the top 10. The No. 1 overall selection, Kyrie Irving, did live up to that billing, and the draft included several other All-Stars and All-NBA-caliber talents.
Beyond the big names, the 2011 draft went at least 20 deep with players who are still on NBA rosters and playing meaningful minutes nine years later.
With almost a decade of hindsight, we're going to re-draft the 2011 class. As always, these re-drafts are done based on best player available, not team needs, although sometimes those criteria dovetail perfectly.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard displayed plenty of raw talent in his two seasons at San Diego State, but few people saw him becoming one of the most dominant two-way players of his generation. If they had, he wouldn't have lasted past the lottery, and the Pacers certainly wouldn't have dealt him to San Antonio in a draft-day deal for George Hill.
Leonard wound up in a perfect situation with the Spurs, whose coaching staff helped him remake his jump shot as he honed his defensive prowess. His coming-out party happened in the 2013 playoffs, when he played stellar defense on LeBron James in the Finals at just 21 years old.
The Spurs lost that series in seven games to the Miami Heat but avenged that defeat in a rematch the following year—as Leonard became the third-youngest Finals MVP in league history.
Leonard's star only rose from there. He won Defensive Player of the Year two years in a row, in 2015 and 2016, the latter of which was also the first of two straight All-Star seasons with the Spurs. His time with San Antonio ended unceremoniously after he missed all but nine games of the 2017-18 season, as his representatives and the team's medical staff disagreed on the handling of his rehab from a quad injury suffered in the 2017 Western Conference Finals against the Warriors.
Leonard requested a trade in the summer of 2018, preferring to end up in his hometown of Los Angeles with either the Clippers or Lakers. But the Spurs instead traded him to Toronto, where he led the Raptors to their first title in franchise history, winning his second Finals MVP and hitting one of the most iconic buzzer-beaters in NBA history in Game 7 of Toronto's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed with the Clippers as a free agent the following summer, teaming up with Paul George.
Even with his lingering health concerns that necessitated the controversial "load management" plan with both Toronto and the Clippers, there's no doubt that Leonard stands above everybody else in the 2011 draft.
Actual pick: Kyrie Irving
Leonard's actual draft spot: 15th, Indiana Pacers (traded to San Antonio Spurs)
2. Minnesota Timberwolves: Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson, the son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson, didn't have overwhelming hype as a prospect coming out of Washington State, but he eventually became one of the deadliest shooters in the history of the NBA and one of the most important players on the era's defining superteam.
Thompson and Stephen Curry formed the Splash Brothers, the best shooting backcourt of all time. Thompson has never shot below 40 percent from three-point range in a season, and his defense has been just as important to the Warriors' dominance over the last half-decade (this season notwithstanding). As far as individual accomplishments, he's made two All-NBA teams and was an All-Star five years in a row. He also holds the NBA record for most points in a quarter with 37.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season after suffering a torn ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against the Raptors but was expected to be ready to go in time for next season.
As the Warriors navigate the next phase of their contention and their core begins to age, Thompson's shooting ability and lack of reliance on his athleticism figure to make him one of the players who ages the best out of that group.
Actual pick: Derrick Williams
Thompson's actual draft spot: 11th, Golden State Warriors
3. Utah Jazz: Kyrie Irving
Irving went No. 1 overall despite playing just 11 games in his freshman season at Duke—his once-in-a-generation offensive talent was just too obvious to pass up. Few guards have ever rivaled his handle, and combined with a sweet shooting stroke, he's one of the deadliest one-on-one scorers of the past decade.
He also hit the contest-sealing shot in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, helping deliver the Cavaliers their first championship in franchise history.
If there are knocks on Irving's career, they come from his durability and chemistry issues. Sick of being LeBron James' sidekick in Cleveland, he requested a trade in the summer of 2017 and was dealt to the Boston Celtics, where he played two up-and-down seasons filled with injuries and reports that he alienated teammates.
He left Boston last summer to team up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn but played just 20 games for the Nets this season before the shutdown, as he dealt with a shoulder injury.
It's unclear how the Irving-Durant era will play out in Brooklyn (remember, Durant has missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles), but when he's healthy, Irving is still one of the most dangerous scorers in the game.
Actual pick: Enes Kanter
Irving's actual draft spot: 1st, Cleveland Cavaliers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA's most unlikely success stories, going from being homeless as a teenager to a year in junior college to a Marquette scholarship to the last pick of the first round in 2011 to a perennial All-Star through sheer force of will.
The Bulls envisioned Butler as a defensive stopper when they drafted him, not anticipating that he'd also grow into a dominant scorer. He broke out in his fourth season in Chicago, winning Most Improved Player and making his first of four consecutive All-Star teams (five overall for his career).
Throughout his time in Chicago, however, Butler clashed with teammates and coaches, and the team eventually traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night in 2017. Reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, he had a stellar first season in Minnesota, leading the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 13 years in 2017-18.
At the start of the following training camp, he requested a trade, eventually moving to Philadelphia. He was an imperfect fit with the 76ers, too, but played well enough to lead them to the second round of the playoffs.
Butler left Philly after half a season to sign with the Miami Heat in free agency last summer, and he appears at last to have found the perfect fit for his personality. He was an All-Star in his first year in Miami, where his hard-edged mentality is matched by those of team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Actual pick: Tristan Thompson
Butler's actual draft spot: 30th, Chicago Bulls
5. Toronto Raptors: Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker entered the draft following a stellar NCAA tournament run in his junior season at UConn and became one of the top point guards in the Eastern Conference through his first eight seasons in Charlotte. He led the then-Bobcats to the playoffs in 2013-14 and made the first of four consecutive All-Star teams in 2016-17 (three with Charlotte).
Walker established himself as a great individual player but didn't see much team success, with only two playoff appearances in Charlotte. He left last summer to sign with Boston, where he was an All-Star once again and replaced Irving as the starting point guard on a very good Celtics team that looked poised to be one of the East's top contenders before the league shut down March 11.
Actual pick: Jonas Valanciunas
Walker's actual draft spot: 9th, Charlotte Bobcats
6. Washington Wizards: Nikola Vucevic
Nikola Vucevic didn't play much in his rookie season in Philadelphia before he was traded to the Orlando Magic as part of the four-team deal that sent Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2012. Once he got to Orlando, however, he found a bigger role and became a consistent double-double threat, which he has remained since.
One of the best offensive big men in the Eastern Conference, Vucevic finally made his first career All-Star team last year during a season in which he led the Magic to their first playoff appearance since 2012.
Actual pick: Jan Vesely
Vucevic's actual draft spot: 16th, Philadelphia 76ers
7. Sacramento Kings: Isaiah Thomas
Few draft success stories are more unlikely than Isaiah Thomas'. A 5'9" guard from Washington, he was the last pick of the second round and won the Kings' starting point guard job halfway through his rookie season. He played two more years in Sacramento and then, following a failed stint in Phoenix, was traded to Boston at the 2015 deadline.
With the Celtics, Thomas exploded. He made his first All-Star team in 2015-16 and the following year made the All-NBA second team while averaging 28.9 points per game on a Boston club that finished with the best record in the East and made the conference finals.
Injuries have since hampered Thomas' career, as he's been unable to stay healthy or recapture the magic of his Celtics run during stops with the Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets and Wizards. Washington traded him to the Clippers at this year's deadline, after which he was released, and he remains unsigned. Even though his future in the NBA is up in the air, his two-year peak in Boston makes Thomas worthy of a high pick.
Actual pick: Bismack Biyombo
Thomas' actual draft spot: 60th, Sacramento Kings
8. Detroit Pistons: Jonas Valanciunas
Jonas Valanciunas went No. 5 overall in 2011 but didn't join the Raptors until the following year. The Lithuanian big man improved steadily over six seasons in Toronto and was the starting center for a group led by Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan that enjoyed the franchise's most sustained postseason success ever.
Valanciunas was traded to Memphis for Marc Gasol before the Raptors' 2019 title run, but he's continued to play well with the Grizzlies, once again starting at center for a group that is poised to unexpectedly make the playoffs if the season resumes.
Actual pick: Brandon Knight
Valanciunas' actual draft spot: 5th, Toronto Raptors
9. Charlotte Bobcats: Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson doesn't have the most modern game and has become maligned in recent years, but he was a force on the glass and on the defensive end during LeBron's second stint in Cleveland, with some huge performances for a short-handed Cavs team in the 2015 Finals. He was the starting center during the following playoffs, as the Cavs won their first championship.
Thompson's role diminished following James' departure as the team looked to get younger, and his production dipped accordingly. But he's proven this season that he still brings value and, as he prepares to hit free agency following this season, should still command a good-sized deal as a defensive-minded big man.
Actual pick: Kemba Walker
Thompson's actual draft spot: 4th, Cleveland Cavaliers
10. Milwaukee Bucks: Tobias Harris
Tobias Harris has bounced around a lot, having been traded four times in nine seasons. But at every stop, he's been a capable, versatile wing scorer and has gradually developed into a consistent three-point shooter. He's averaged at least 16 points per game in each of his last four seasons, and the Sixers believed strongly enough in him last summer to commit to a five-year, $180 million pact.
Actual pick: Jimmer Fredette
Harris' actual draft spot: 19th, Charlotte Bobcats (traded to Milwaukee Bucks)
Late Lottery
11. Golden State Warriors: Enes Kanter
Maligned (fairly) for his defensive liabilities, Kanter has still brought value as a skilled offensive center. He was instrumental in the Portland Trail Blazers' run to the Western Conference Finals last season after joining the team midseason on the buyout market.
12. Utah Jazz: Kenneth Faried
Faried was a force on the glass throughout his career and the starting power forward on the 57-win 2012-13 Denver Nuggets. He last played in China in 2019.
13. Phoenix Suns: Markieff Morris
14. Houston Rockets: Marcus Morris
The Morris twins went right where they should have in the 2011 draft—both have had good careers as skilled, versatile big men who have bounced around the league but have both started on playoff teams. They joined the Clippers and Lakers, respectively, shortly before the shutdown.
15-20
15. Indiana Pacers: Bojan Bogdanovic
The Croatian forward was a second-round pick in 2011 but didn't head to the NBA until three years later. In six seasons with the Nets, Wizards, Pacers and Jazz, he's been a consistently reliable outside shooter, hitting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc for his career and starting on the last two playoff teams in Indiana. This season, he was averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game in Utah while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range.
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Reggie Jackson
Jackson is a reliable, if one-dimensional, scoring point guard who eventually grew disgruntled with backing up Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City and was traded to Detroit, where he put up impressive numbers on a series of middling teams. He's now with the Clippers.
17. New York Knicks: Chandler Parsons
A second-round steal by the Rockets, Parsons had five very good seasons as a sweet-shooting forward in Houston and Dallas before injuries cut short his prime.
18. Washington Wizards: Cory Joseph
One of the most solid backup point guards in the NBA, Joseph won a championship with the Spurs in 2014 and played consistent minutes on very good Raptors and Pacers teams in subsequent years. He's also an excellent defender.
19. Charlotte Bobcats: Bismack Biyombo
Biyombo has made a career in the NBA as a rebounder and rim protector, although his offense has never caught up to his defense. He parlayed a stellar 2016 playoff run with the Raptors into a big contract with the Magic that summer, which he never lived up to.
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nikola Mirotic
Another draft-and-stash prospect, Mirotic joined the Bulls in 2014 with the pedigree of an elite shooter at power forward but was never able to string together consistent seasons in Chicago, where he is most famous for getting his jaw broken by Bobby Portis in a practice altercation in 2017.
He rejuvenated his career following a trade to New Orleans in 2018, where he helped the Pelicans upset the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. Mirotic would rank higher in this re-draft if he'd stayed in the NBA—he turned down a contract offer from the Utah Jazz last summer to return to Spain.
21-30
21. Portland Trail Blazers: Davis Bertans
The Latvian sharpshooter didn't make the NBA jump until five years after being taken in the second round by the Pacers, a pick that was traded to the Spurs in the Leonard-Hill swap. Bertans was in the midst of a career year in his first season with the Wizards—averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range—when the shutdown hit.
22. Denver Nuggets: Justin Holiday
Jrue Holiday's older brother took a much more circuitous route to the NBA, going undrafted in 2011 and playing overseas and in the G League before catching on with the Warriors in 2014. The elder Holiday has since proved to be a good rotation player in the NBA, carving out a role as a three-and-D wing with the Knicks, Bulls, Grizzlies and Pacers.
23. Houston Rockets: Alec Burks
Burks showed some early promise as a scoring guard in Utah, but injuries prevented him from living up to his status as a lottery pick. He was enjoying a bounce-back year in 2019-20 with the Warriors and Sixers, averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: E'Twaun Moore
Moore was a late second-round pick of the Celtics who has stuck in the league as a reliable outside shooter and smart playmaker. His best year came in 2017-18, when he averaged a career-high 12.5 points per game and started for a Pelicans team that made the second round of the playoffs.
25. Boston Celtics: Iman Shumpert
Shumpert showed star potential before suffering a serious knee injury in his rookie season with the Knicks. After that, he found a nice role off the bench for the second iteration of the LeBron-era Cavs, including on their 2016 title team.
26. Dallas Mavericks: Derrick Williams
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Williams never lived up to that billing but put together a few good years as a bench big.
27. New Jersey Nets: Brandon Knight
Coming off a one-and-done career at Kentucky, Knight went No. 8 overall to the Pistons and proved to be a capable scorer but never grew into the star they hoped he would. Halfway through his best season with the Bucks in 2014-15, he was traded to Phoenix. Since then, injuries have prevented him from returning to form.
28. Chicago Bulls: Shelvin Mack
The former Butler star was a second-round pick in 2011 and had a respectable eight-year career as a backup point guard.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Jon Leuer
Leuer is another second-round pick who carved out a nice career as a bench big, playing for the Bucks, Cavs, Grizzlies, Suns and Pistons over eight seasons.
30. Chicago Bulls: Lavoy Allen
A serviceable backup center for the Andre Iguodala-era Sixers and Paul George-era Pacers.