Drew McIntyre's 1st Title Defense, Nia Jax Is Back and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE Raw didn't have quite as many surprises as the pay-per-view, but it did contain a few.

Nia Jax made her return to the ring almost one year after she last appeared. She took time off to have double knee surgery and is back to reclaim her spot at the top of the women's division.

We also saw Bianca Belair announce to the world that she was now on the red brand, while Ricochet and Cedric Alexander made their debut as an official tag team.

We even got to see WWE's first post-credits scene when the company played what it claimed was a match that took place after WrestleMania went off the air between Big Show and Drew McIntyre.

Let's look at what happened on this week's Raw and the potential fallout from some of its biggest segments.