Drew McIntyre's 1st Title Defense, Nia Jax Is Back and More WWE Raw Fallout

Drew McIntyre's 1st Title Defense, Nia Jax Is Back and More WWE Raw FalloutApril 7, 2020
Monday's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE Raw didn't have quite as many surprises as the pay-per-view, but it did contain a few.
Nia Jax made her return to the ring almost one year after she last appeared. She took time off to have double knee surgery and is back to reclaim her spot at the top of the women's division.
We also saw Bianca Belair announce to the world that she was now on the red brand, while Ricochet and Cedric Alexander made their debut as an official tag team.
We even got to see WWE's first post-credits scene when the company played what it claimed was a match that took place after WrestleMania went off the air between Big Show and Drew McIntyre.
Let's look at what happened on this week's Raw and the potential fallout from some of its biggest segments.
Apollo Crews Has a Breakout Performance
Apollo Crews has not been on WWE television much in 2020. He is one of the most versatile athletes in the company, but he has had trouble maintaining a push.
After what we saw on Monday, the company will hopefully give him a real chance at success.
Crews stepped into the ring with Aleister Black for what ended up being close to a 30-minute match, and this was the best he has looked on TV. His agility and power were on full display against The Dutch Destroyer.
Black was coming off a big win over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania and even though he won this bout, too, Crews may have benefited more in the end.
With any luck, somebody with a measure of power backstage was impressed by what they saw and will do something substantial with Crews moving forward. A heel turn might be in the cards.
Cedric Alexander and Ricochet Form a New Tag Team
Cedric Alexander and Ricochet have teamed up in the past, but commentator Tom Phillips told us they were now officially members of the tag team division during their match on Raw.
They faced off against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a fun, fast-paced match. The NXT Superstars took the loss but still got some exposure by being on Raw this week.
Last year, Alexander and Ricochet were being pushed in midcard title feuds. For some reason, all of that ended at the beginning of 2020 and both men have been floundering ever since.
Pairing them up to create a new tag team is a good solution because they will be able to use their exciting brand of offense to get over with the crowd.
Even though both teams are babyfaces, it wouldn't be surprising to see The Street Profits defend the titles against Ricochet and Alexander at Money in the Bank on May 10.
Nia Jax Is Back
Nia Jax spent the better part of a year sitting on the sidelines while Becky Lynch ruled over the Raw women's division with an iron fist.
The powerhouse returned on Monday's Raw and picked up a quick win over NXT's Deonna Purrazzo in decisive fashion with a new finishing move.
With Lynch retaining her title against Shayna Baszler on Saturday, she is going to be looking for a new opponent. She had defeated almost everyone on the roster in the past year except Jax.
Until this point, The Man's challengers have all been roughly her size and she has yet to be challenged by somebody with the power of The Irresistible Force.
We should expect to see Jax pick up a few more wins in the coming weeks before she officially challenges Lynch for a title shot.
Drew McIntyre's 1st Title Defense
Raw closed with a segment that took place after WrestleMania 36 went off the air.
Drew McIntyre was being interviewed when Big Show made his way to the ring. The former world champion challenged the new WWE titleholder to defend his belt right then and there to prove he was as good as he says he is.
The Scottish Psychopath tried to turn the challenge down but one slap from the giant saw him accept.
It wasn't a long match and it ended the same way as the main event of WrestleMania, with McIntyre's hand raised.
WWE could have just had McIntyre defend his title at the end of Raw in a normal segment, but they staged it as if it happened moments after he won on Sunday.
Beating The Beast Incarnate and The Largest Athlete in the World on the same night made the WWE champion look even stronger than he already did by beating Lesnar.
This is a good sign that McIntyre will have a long and fruitful title reign. It will be interesting to see who WWE pairs him up with for his first real feud as champion.