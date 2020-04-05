Meyers Leonard Wants 5 Games Then Playoffs If NBA Returns from COVID-19 Hiatus

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: Meyers Leonard #0 of the Miami Heat in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard told ESPN's Arda Ocal that he wants to see the NBA hold five more regular-season games once the league's COVID-19 hiatus ends before jumping into the postseason. 

"That's ultimately what everyone wants to see," Leonard said of the postseason. "That's why players play, they play for a championship. ... And so, I would think we would need at least five games or so to get our legs underneath us and then, boom, right into the playoffs and figure out who's the champ."

At present, the Heat (41-24) would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and would face the Indiana Pacers in a first-round series. Just two games separate the Heat from the Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers

Some teams may balk at such a short regular season upon resumption of basketball, however. The Washington Wizards (24-40), for instance, sit 5.5 games back of the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 spot in the East. Catching them with the 18 games the Wizards have left on their schedule would be a tall task, no doubt, but possible. Catching them with a regular season shortened to five games would obviously be mathematically impossible. 

Granted, it remains unclear if the 2019-20 season will resume at all amid the coronavirus pandemic, so all options remain on the table, from pushing the league calendar back into the late summer and perhaps even autumn to canceling some or all remaining regular-season games. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Pat Bev Shows Love to KG ✊

    Beverley calls Garnett his 'why and motivation' following HOF announcement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pat Bev Shows Love to KG ✊

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's MVP of the Last Decade

    Choosing a team's MVP over such a long period of time combines a number of various factors

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Every Team's MVP of the Last Decade

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Basketball Concern for Every NBA Squad Moving Forward

    We want your team to be aware of its most glaring big-picture issue ⚠️

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Biggest Basketball Concern for Every NBA Squad Moving Forward

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zion, Russ Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Report: Zion, Russ Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report