Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions

Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card PredictionsApril 12, 2020
WWE WrestleMania 36 was a ride unlike any other. No one could have predicted the events that surrounded the show. It was the first and possibly only 'Mania to take place without a crowd.
Looking forward, potential is in the air. Especially after losing out on major revenue from having to present the event from behind closed doors, WWE will want to deliver a massive and unforgettable WrestleMania 37.
That begins with big matches, and the card should be loaded with talent to deliver on such a promise. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Edge, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and so many more could feature.
It is far too early to predict the entire card correctly, but it is interesting to look that far forward and speculate on the landscape based on where WWE is now. Many changes are on the horizon, but it all circles back to the reality that WWE could deliver an incredible card every year from here on out with the talent at its disposal.
This is not all-inclusive. Obviously, WWE will have matches to add in and likely bring back the signature 'Mania Battle Royals. The focus here is on the biggest matches.
NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley
NXT has made its mark, establishing itself on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 36. If WWE wants to keep putting over the third brand, featuring it at 'Mania must continue.
Charlotte Flair is unlikely to remain NXT women's champion all year, so someone needs to step up. Who better to do so than arguably the best female wrestler in the company? Io Shirai has been incredible since her heel turn last summer.
Rhea Ripley is still young and one of NXT's defining stars. Her loss to The Queen at WrestleMania took her down a peg or two, but she cannot stay there forever. Shirai vs. Ripley is a huge match that WWE needs to deliver on a major stage. An NXT TakeOver event would be a great place for it, but 'Mania would present a suitably massive spotlight for such a fantastic display of the best in NXT.
NXT Champion Killer Kross vs. Keith Lee
If the NXT Women's Championship is going to be defended at WrestleMania, why not the NXT Championship? Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have run with the title for a while, though, so it is time for new blood.
NXT has always had a tendency to go to the hot fresh hand. Much like with Robert Roode and Drew McIntyre, Killer Kross' arrival signals gold is in his immediate future.
He could be the one to dethrone Adam Cole or put a sudden end to the reign of The Velveteen Dream if he were to defeat Cole. Either way, Kross is the right dominant heel to carry NXT's top title until a worthy challenger arises.
Keith Lee is the most popular star in NXT. Finding the right moment for his coronation is vital. What better way to establish him than to have him steal the show at WrestleMania and win gold? He could make an incredible impact in this spot, and the timing feels right.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Fatal 4-Way
No championship has been more underused than the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Since they were introduced in 2019, no team has felt relevant enough to carry them confidently for long.
It is hard to say who will be carrying the championships come 'Mania, but a few key teams are certain to still be in the picture given WWE's lack of imagination with these stories.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have become the linchpins of the division. The Kabuki Warriors cannot fall too far behind. After that, many question marks remain.
Beth Phoenix could decide to compete again alongside Natalya. Several stars could be thrown together, from Ruby Riott and Nia Jax to Naomi and Carmella. It is just a matter of who takes the ball and runs with it.
Raw Tag Team Champions The AOP vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day
The tag team divisions in WWE shift wildly from month to month, especially around draft time. It is hard to tell who is or is not relevant. The focus is on making the most of the tag teams on the roster.
Akam and Rezar have had many injury issues over the years, which have held them back. But they are the perfect team to carry the Raw Tag Team Championships when healthy.
The AOP vs. The Viking Raiders is an inevitable clash that likely will not wait until WrestleMania, but it can stay relevant with a shift of focus. Add The New Day into the mix, and it will be something spectacular.
This match might lack the excitement of the contests to follow, but it is important to always give as much focus to the tag team divisions as possible. These teams are too talented to lose a spotlight on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak vs. The Usos
Much like Raw, SmackDown's tag team division is constantly in a state of flux, but that doesn't mean great matches can't come out of it all. The Usos have to be in the title scene on whatever brand they are working.
Daniel Bryan has been building a new story with Drew Gulak that could go in many directions. The Planet's Champion has never shied away from tag team wrestling, and he may not fit on the card otherwise.
What better way to establish Bryan and his trainer than to let them carry gold together? This could be another chapter for Bryan, going from Kane to Erick Rowan to Gulak as his primary partner. Each time, it has been entertaining.
Bryan is one of the top stars in WWE even when he is not being heavily featured. A battle with The Usos would get people talking and would likely steal the show.
WWE Intercontinental Champion Elias vs. Randy Orton
No one has had a rockier road in WWE than Elias. He has been up and down repeatedly. Even at his most relevant, the most he got was a chance to be 24/7 champion. After winning big at WrestleMania, he needs to finally get a real push.
The Living Truth feels perfectly suited for a run as intercontinental champion. Much like the man he has sometimes emulated, Jeff Jarrett, he is an entertaining performer who can make the most of that midcard spotlight.
Randy Orton always needs to be on the WrestleMania card. He is too important not to be, but he has often struggled to find the right spot each year.
The Viper can help to elevate Elias and potentially add more gold to his impressive resume. This may not be the most exciting in-ring contest, but it could be one of the most entertaining builds.
WWE United States Champion Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles
No one knows what will happen with AJ Styles after he was buried by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. It was a great match that had many people talking, but The Phenomenal One cannot just come back the same after that fight.
No matter what, he is not missing WrestleMania, and he needs another big match. Aleister Black similarly needs a major match at 'Mania. After doing his best to make something of nothing with Bobby Lashley, it is time to start rewarding The Dutch Destroyer.
Black can win the United States Championship and run with it for a while. The gold gives him more relevance and forces others to pick fights with him. It would be nice to have someone carrying the title into a 'Mania match with real hype.
He and Styles have unfinished business. The two can have an incredible match together with time and no bells and whistles. Just let them fight. It is an easy booking decision for WWE.
John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre
Everything in WWE changes with time. 2020 will be huge for Drew McIntyre. He needs to prove that he is ready for the spotlight he has been given. Even if he does, however, he most likely will not be WWE champion come WrestleMania 37.
What matters is how he is treated. He cannot have a Kofi Kingston-esque drop from the main event to the tag team division. He needs a match that keeps him in the spotlight. John Cena is the right man to help with that.
The Champ has avoided wrestling for the past year. Even his Firefly Fun House match was not a wrestling bout. It allowed him to get weird and act more than anything.
Cena would have to go all in on wrestling for a few months if he stepped up to face McIntyre. Knowing The Champ, to put over the right star, he would do just that.
The Undertaker vs. Seth Rollins
Who hasn't The Undertaker fought at WrestleMania? The names are dwindling, but it is remarkable that The Deadman has never clashed with Seth Rollins, arguably Raw's top heel.
The Monday Night Messiah has all the tools and character traits to be a perfect foil for Taker, especially following the AJ Styles rivalry. Taker and Rollins could easily have their own Boneyard match to protect the former from doing too much.
The dynamic is easy to sell. The Messiah acts like he's a god who has come down to save WWE. Taker is the devil who does not care. The fans will be cheering for the darkness to overcome the light, and that can come out best at 'Mania.
This may be the match that makes the most sense for the show already. It could be built tomorrow without anyone batting an eyelid.
Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt
Few matches have been teased yet never delivered in the past decade more often than Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt. The two could tell a great story together, especially now that The Fiend has emerged.
The Beast Incarnate will appear at WrestleMania in the coming years. The hope is that he is no longer in the title scene after giving Drew McIntyre the rub.
Instead of focusing on a championship run, he can tell stories with those who work best with him. Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is also a big match to deliver, but The Fiend is a greater threat for a bigger stage.
Lesnar vs. The Fiend has everything WWE loves about a supporting match at 'Mania. Two big stars clash with a memorable story. The Beast gets a headlining contest that looks good on the poster. Wyatt, meanwhile, has a flexible enough character to play heel or face at the show.
WWE Champion Kevin Owens vs. Edge
Edge wants to end his career on his own terms. WWE loves putting veterans in the title scene at WrestleMania, and it would make sense for him to be interested in becoming WWE champion again before he retires from the ring for good.
Kevin Owens has been established as the one of the top babyfaces on Raw in recent months. Given his connection to Edge, they would be able to tell a great story together no matter who wins.
This feels like a win-win scenario for all involved. Raw has a top title match with fresh rivals. Edge gets to have one last big title match on the Grandest Stage of Them All. KO gets his biggest moment at 'Mania to date.
While a few other names, including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt, stand out as possibilities, this feels like the most natural story to tell coming off this year's 'Mania, where both men stood tall.
Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler
No WrestleMania would be complete in this era without Charlotte Flair. She has been a major player on every show for several years, and her matches are always heavily promoted.
She has run through most of the roster, and she will be spending much of her time in 2020 working in NXT. It is unlikely she will remain there. It would make sense for her to drop the title and take over back on the red brand thereafter.
This is contingent on the idea that WWE will be hosting a draft, and Becky Lynch could be heading to SmackDown in that case. That would leave The Queen to carry the brand, and her main rival would be a woman she has not fought yet.
Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler would be a physically intense match, with both women going the technical route of wearing down a body part ahead of a submission. The two women, who both use queen as part of their nicknames, would have plenty to feud about.
SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey
A year ago, it seemed certain that Becky Lynch would be fighting Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. The Baddest Woman on the Planet took a hiatus from WWE, however, and she has not been seen in a ring since.
Her name still continues to come up. The Man's feud with Shayna Baszler included many references to Rousey, The Queen of Spades' good friend. Given Lynch defeated Baszler, it only seems right to state that only one woman is left to challenge The Man.
These two participated in a fun if chaotic Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35 that would have been better were it just Lynch vs. Rousey.
As long as The Baddest Woman on the Planet is around, this has to be the plan. It makes sense. The Four Horsewomen of WWE and MMA are likely to be clashing throughout the company once Rousey returns.
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
Will Goldberg still be able to compete with another year aging him? WWE likely does not care. Roman Reigns vs. the WWE Hall of Famer was too big a match for the company to lose.
Rather than having Goldberg win the WWE Universal Championship again, it would make more sense for The Big Dog to capture the title and challenge the legend to a match.
It would likely not be a long contest. Goldberg cannot work for more than a few minutes as it is, and he will be 54 in 2021. The two would just need to get physical from the outset.
It can be a battle of Spears wherein Reigns leads the action, becoming the big finisher battle WWE loves in the main event lately. It might be even less exciting next year than it was this year, but the promotion wants this more than just about any other match.