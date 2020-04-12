Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions

0 of 14

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 36 was a ride unlike any other. No one could have predicted the events that surrounded the show. It was the first and possibly only 'Mania to take place without a crowd.

Looking forward, potential is in the air. Especially after losing out on major revenue from having to present the event from behind closed doors, WWE will want to deliver a massive and unforgettable WrestleMania 37.

That begins with big matches, and the card should be loaded with talent to deliver on such a promise. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Edge, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and so many more could feature.

It is far too early to predict the entire card correctly, but it is interesting to look that far forward and speculate on the landscape based on where WWE is now. Many changes are on the horizon, but it all circles back to the reality that WWE could deliver an incredible card every year from here on out with the talent at its disposal.

This is not all-inclusive. Obviously, WWE will have matches to add in and likely bring back the signature 'Mania Battle Royals. The focus here is on the biggest matches.