WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 6

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 36 set the future for Monday Night Raw. A few key results had a chance to change WWE completely going into the April 6 edition of the show.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship, toppling Brock Lesnar. His victory over The Beast Incarnate was dominant, establishing him as the new pinnacle of the red brand.

Edge went through a physical beating at the hands of Randy Orton, but he did not stay down. He put an end to The Viper's onslaught. Now, he has a chance to rewrite his story.

Kevin Owens used his home-field advantage to take down Seth Rollins. With The Messiah's reign of terror halted for a moment, no one knew what either man would do next.

Becky Lynch caught Shayna Baszler mid-Kirifuda Clutch with a roll-up for a three-count, retaining her Raw Women's Championship. The Queen of Spades was shocked and frustrated, while The Man has now basically run through the entire women's division.

The Raw after WrestleMania is always explosive, and this had the potential to be a massive show from start to finish.