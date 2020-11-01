    76ers, Elton Brand Reportedly Agree to New Contract After Daryl Morey Hiring

    Elton Brand will remain with the Philadelphia 76ers after the general manager agreed to a multiyear extension with the team, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

    He will work under Daryl Morey, who will become the team's new president of basketball operations. Philadelphia also hired Doc Rivers as the new head coach last month during a period of transition.

    Brand, 41, will head into his third season as the 76ers general manager after an active first two years. He made moves for Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler during the 2018-19 season, which helped guide Philly to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

    Once there, the 76ers took the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors to the limit before a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the conference semis dashed Philadelphia's title hopes.

    Philadelphia entered the 2019-20 season with championship aspirations despite losing Butler. The team acquired Josh Richardson in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat and also landed big man Al Horford in free agency.

    But the new-look 76ers never really meshed well, to the point where Horford was even briefly benched. The team looked better at times when either one of superstars Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid was off the floor, and the offense lacked a cohesive and consistent flow.

    The defense rarely faltered, however, and that helped Philadelphia go a respectable 39-26 before the season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That record was good enough for a fifth-place tie in the Eastern Conference, although the team was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Round 1 with Simmons unavailable with a back injury.

    There is still plenty of talent on the roster, although some offseason moves could be required to get the most out of the team.

    Brand has a wealth of experience as a player, having starred at Duke and playing in the NBA for 16 seasons. He joined the 76ers front office soon after retirement in 2016 and landed the G League's Delaware 76ers' GM gig in 2017. One year later, Brand had the NBA club's job.

    And that's where he'll stay for now as he looks to guide Philadelphia to its first NBA title since 1983.

