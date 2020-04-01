Michigan State's Andrew Kolpacki Making COVID-19 Masks Using YouTube Tutorials

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Michigan State football head equipment manager Andrew Kolpacki is putting his sewing skills to good use during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nick Mantas of WLNS, Kolpacki and his friends, MSU alums Garrett Briningstool and Lauren Scott, are using his personal sewing machine to make masks in an effort to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Kolpacki said the following about the endeavor: "Sewing is used in football equipment [and] we usually are repairing jerseys, but obviously without being on the football field right now for spring football we can use that skill that we've developed and put it towards good use."

Briningstool noted that they learned how to make masks by watching YouTube videos. Also, Scott revealed the trio's plans for the masks moving forward: "We will continue to make masks as long as we are self-quarantined and self-isolating. So for the next 30 days we will be making masks and we will be sending them to local health care workers and nursing homes and sharing with family and friends."

Per CNN, there are over 880,000 known cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in more than 44,000 deaths. The United States has the most reported cases of any country with nearly 190,000, and there have been over 4,000 deaths as a result.

In an article written last week by Nick Miroff of the Washington Post, it was noted that 90 percent of U.S. mayors who responded to a national survey said they lacked a sufficient amount of face masks for first responders and emergency and medical personnel.