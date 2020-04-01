NBA Teams That Will Define the 2020 Offseason

4 of 5

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are subject to more volatility than any team that employs two superstars is supposed to be. They have a clear path to title contention after signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but their championship hopes hinge entirely upon both remaining healthy.

That's far from a given for either player. Durant is attempting to come back from a ruptured right Achilles, an absolutely devastating injury. Irving's surgically repaired right shoulder hasn't crossed the chronic-issue threshold, but he has missed 15 or more games in six of his nine seasons. Even in the age of precaution, that isn't normal.

Caris LeVert gives Brooklyn a cushion if he develops into a third star. Or the Nets could try taking matters into their own hands by consolidating assets into a more established third wheel, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t RealGM):

"I believe they have telegraphed they intend to use some of their young talent to acquire a third star along with Kyrie and Durant. Now, we can get enter a healthy debate here about whether Caris LeVert is that third star and they make the decision that he is. But my feel reading the tea leaves, paying attention to what Sean Marks has said and also being aware of some conversations they had at the trade deadline, which was sticking the toe in the water on some things, I think they're going to swing for the fences whenever the season comes. They're going to have to potentially hire a coach that is going to help them do that."

Brooklyn has some interesting starting points to peddle. LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie are all impact players, and a combination of Rodions Kurucs, Dzanan Musa and first-round picks can be used as sweeteners.

Whether this war chest is enough to get the Nets in the mix for a third star is debatable. Dinwiddie (turns 27 in early April) and LeVert (26 in August) are older than most blockbuster-trade magnets. Allen will be 22 when next season tips off, but he's not someone around whom a team can build its entire future.

Combining two of the three with other assets makes for an intriguing package, but for who? That offer can be beaten if the Bradley Beal sweepstakes kick off. The same goes for Jrue Holiday. Aaron Gordon is a potentially nice fit but doesn't provide much offensive assurance in the event Durant or Irving misses serious time.

Standing pat and letting the midseason trade market develop is always an option. Then again, maybe not. The Nets' title window isn't open-ended. Durant and Irving can reenter free agency in 2022 (player options), and letting head coach Kenny Atkinson walk when he did hinted at a palpable sense of urgency. Brooklyn seems primed for a significant trade this summer, whatever it might be.

Golden State Warriors

Holding serve this offseason is not outside the Warriors' realm of possibilities. They need more time to rehabilitate Andrew Wiggins' value, and a high pick in a shallow 2020 draft class won't get them too far in trade talks.

Still, Golden State is trying to reopen its title window. Playing the long game isn't in the cards when Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson are all on big contracts and the wrong side of 30. And without a path to cap space, that leaves the trade market.

Add the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-rounder (top-three protection) to the equation and the Warriors will be cooking with a little fish grease. They also have the $17.2 million Andre Iguodala trade exception, giving them the ability to take on a useful-but-pricey player who has run his course elsewhere.

Wiggins' salary admittedly complicates their search. Teams aren't treating him as just another filler piece even if he's attached to multiple firsts—not with three years and $94.7 million left on his contract. The Warriors don't have any alternative salary-anchors beyond their Big Three. This year's draft pick will be the fifth-highest paid player on the books.

Golden State can work with that. First-round selections turn into actual salary after they sign their contracts. The Warriors could theoretically wait 30 days and attach whoever they draft alongside Kevon Looney to drum up the money they can take back.

It isn't quite clear what that package—or what using the Iguodala exception and picks—could get them. Is that worthy of Jrue Holiday or Myles Turner? Are they maybe able to use the Iguodala exception and a lower-end collection of picks to get Aaron Gordon? Do they settle for just using the exception on a more modest name? What constitutes a modest name? Tony Snell? Thaddeus Young?

Perhaps the Warriors don't do anything substantial. Their payroll is already projected to rise above $150 million before luxury taxes. Maybe they bet on better health and a deeper supporting cast carrying them back to the top of the West. That's fine. But they have the tools and timeline to do more.

Philadelphia 76ers

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Slow your roll. This is not a blurby thingamabob dedicated to wondering if Philly will trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons.

Making that decision is a last resort. And yes, the Sixers might reach it. But they have to explore other options first—those alternatives being everything else.

Al Horford's name springs to mind first. A source told USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt that Philly would probably be open to moving him for a package that brings back shooting. That is...ambitious. Horford turns 34 in June, has dealt with Achilles issues this season and is owed $81 million over the next three years ($69 million guaranteed).

Shopping Tobias Harris poses similar obstacles, albeit not as stark. He's much younger and a borderline No. 1 scorer, but he has four years and $147.3 million left on his deal. Josh Richardson is a more palatable trade asset, but Philly would have to hope attaching his $10.9 million salary to another two or three contracts, plus picks, is enough to land a star. It probably isn't unless Matisse Thybulle is one of those other inclusions.

Exactly what the Sixers might do isn't important. Their need to do something is the point. If this season doesn't end with a deep playoff push, they'll have to shake up a roster that is both shallow and not properly tailored to its two best players.