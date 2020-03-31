NBA Stars Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

1 of 6

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (Player Option)

Whether you think Andre Drummond belongs on the Cavaliers doesn't particularly matter. They made the decision to trade for him. That infers a desire to keep him, even if he opts out of his contract.

Related: He probably isn't opting out of his contract.

Barley anyone in the league is slated to have major cap space. Among the few teams with serious spending power, maybe one has any business spending money on a big.

Not that it matters. Nobody is offering a non-shooting 5 who isn't Rudy Gobert superstar money. Drummond is not Rudy Gobert. It makes more sense for him to pick up his $28.8 million player option and see where the market takes him in 2021.

Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

Did the Thunder really hold on to Danilo Gallinari past the trade deadline just to let him walk away for nothing over the summer? Probably not.

Gallinari can always force the Thunder's hand by finding a pricey contract they're not prepared to match. Good luck to him if that's the plan. There might be five or six teams with the cap space to pay him a number Oklahoma City isn't comfortable doling out.

Sign-and-trade scenarios are in play, but they're more of a wild card this side of Feb. 6. The Thunder are contending for a top-four playoff spot. They might want to see if they can get another transition-year push from this core and look to deal Gallinari later.

Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics (Player Option)

Gordon Hayward will have long-term options available to him outside Boston if he's worried about losing leverage in next year's market. He shouldn't need to explore them.

All the focus on 2021 free agency is quickly becoming misplaced. Giannis Antetokounmpo might sign a supermax with the Milwaukee Bucks before then, and Paul George (player option), LeBron James (player option) and Kawhi Leonard (player option) are all on teams they chose to join.

Next summer's pool of available names drops off after them. Gobert, Jrue Holiday (player option) and Kyle Lowry are stars, but they're not wings. The market doesn't offer a ton beyond them. Hayward should actually have more luck in 2021, if only because there will be more buyers with cap space.

Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans

Jrue Holiday's name would be worth more discussion if he were growing wary of playing for the Pelicans following Anthony Davis' exit. He's not.

"I honestly feel like I'm built for this team, and the way that we've been able to come together has really been cool," he told CBS Sports' Jasmyn Wimbish in February. "I feel like I'm committed to this team and the players. I know for me personally, I try not to let my teammates down, so every time I come out here I feel like I try to put on my hard hat and my armor and go out there and fight for them."

It helps that the Pelicans aren't on the most gradual timeline. They're slaughtering opponents with Zion Williamson on the floor, and FiveThirtyEight favored them over the Memphis Grizzlies to snag the Western Conference's final playoff spot before the season was suspended.

Things could always change during the offseason. New Orleans might get blown away by an offer (possible) or decide to slow-play its rebuild (much less likely). For now, it feels like Holiday will be in town until at least next year's trade deadline when the Pelicans have a larger sample off which to judge themselves.

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Free agency could force Toronto into an overhaul despite staging a genuine title defense. Chris Boucher (early Bird restricted), Marc Gasol, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet are all set to hit the open market, and it's not yet clear whether team president Masai Ujiri is prepared to lock himself into this group.

Stingy market conditions may give way to opportunity. So few teams have cap space that the Raptors might get away with running it back and preserving their powder for 2021. But it gets much harder to buy into their commitment over the shorter term if one of their main free agents leaves—specifically VanVleet. (They might even have to worry about Ujiri being whisked off his feet by another team, though it helps that the New York Knicks already went a different direction.)

In the event Toronto starts pivoting away from its core, a 34-year-old Kyle Lowry on an expiring contract becomes fair game. His $30 million price point is problematic but not unworkable. He's an instant two-way boost for any contender.

To assume the Raptors' dissolution, though, is outlandish. Even if every one of their free agents goes elsewhere, they're not without an asset base. Lowry, OG Anunoby, Terence Davis, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam is the framework of a playoff team, and in this scenario, Toronto would be working with cap space.

Moving the best player in franchise history is more of a last resort than a likely offseason outcome.