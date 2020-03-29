Knicks Rumors: NY Interested in New Maurice Harkless Contract After Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Maurice Harkless #3 of the New York Knicks in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden on March 06, 2020 in New York City. Oklahoma City Thunder defeats the New York Knicks 126-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' interest in re-signing forward Maurice Harkless has reportedly grown since they acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers in February.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Harkless' defense and love of the Knicks franchise has won over some team executives. Harkless was born in Queens and played college basketball at St. John's, so his trade to the Knicks represented a homecoming.

"It was a chance for him to showcase to the Knicks and to see if he wanted to be here," a source told Berman. "He always wanted to be a Knick."

Harkless is averaging 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds on 45.5 percent shooting since coming over to the Knicks. He has started 10 of 12 games and taken on the role of defending the opposing team's best wing scorer on most nights.

The Knicks will retain Harkless' Bird rights when he becomes a free agent over the summer, though they should have plenty of cap space to make a signing regardless. Harkless will almost certainly take a pay cut from the $11 million he's being paid in 2019-20.

While Berman notes the Knicks would have preferred to see how Harkless looks with their young core, the NBA season being postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic will likely give them limited tape. The NBA does not currently have a contingency plan in place for returning to action as most of the world remains in a standstill over the virus.

