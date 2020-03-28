Ex-Florida State Safety Myron Rolle Describes Coronavirus Impact on His Hospital

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former NFL safety Myron Rolle, who currently works as a neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, said the hospital is "struggling" to keep pace with the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Rolle, a standout at Florida State before getting selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2010 draft, discussed the COVID-19 situation with TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday.

"We're right now struggling for bed space and personnel to take care of the surge and influx of COVID-19 patients that are just knocking down the door," Rolle said.

He added: "They've tried to recruit neurosurgery residents and nurse practitioners to sort of help out in the surge. So it's sort of an all-hands-on-deck deal right now."

Rolle spent two years with the Titans and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for training camp in 2012 but didn't make the team's final roster. In 2013, he returned to FSU for medical school.

The 33-year-old Houston native told TMZ he doesn't regret giving up football to become a doctor.

"I would do it again 10 times out of 10," Rolle said.

The 2006 First Team Freshman All-American, who was selected as a Rhodes Scholar in 2008, also explained professional sports leagues may need an entire year before the coronavirus pandemic has been contained enough to resume play.

So far, the NFL hasn't announced any plans to alter the 2020 season. Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered teams to close facilities as of Wednesday, but free agency started on schedule March 18. The draft is still slated to take place April 23-25, though without fans or prospects in attendance.

Training camp typically begins in mid-July.