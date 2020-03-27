Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Sets Up GoFundMe for COVID-19 Relief with NCAA Approval

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger received approval from the NCAA to set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Ehlinger announced on Twitter that funds raised will be donated to various institutions, including the Boys and Girls Club of America, Pets Alive in Austin and the Central Texas Food Bank.

Earlier this week, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, announced they had set up a GoFundMe for coronavirus relief.

Per Matt Connolly of The State, Clemson's compliance department asked Lawrence to take down the page fearing it might constitute a potential NCAA violation.

The NCAA later issued a statement, clarifying that it didn't ask Lawrence to take down the fundraiser and applauded him for his efforts amid the pandemic.

Ehlinger cited Lawrence and Mowry for setting a strong example, along with thanking the NCAA for permitting him to start his own GoFundMe.