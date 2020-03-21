Jets Rumors: Ex-Panthers Starting OG Greg Van Roten Signs 3-Year Contract

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The New York Jets stayed busy during free agency by signing offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a three-year deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Van Roten, 30, has started 27 games over the past two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. He played 10 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2012 to 2013 before spending time on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts from 2014 to 2016.

He returned to the NFL in 2017 with Carolina.

Van Roten allowed just one sack in 704 offensive snaps last year, per Pro Football Focus. He also has just one penalty in five years, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello.

PFF's Ben Linsey also named Van Roten as the Panthers' most improved player in 2019:

"He earned the starting left guard job in Carolina for the 2018 season, but he was generally unimpressive, and his 59.4 overall grade ranked 20th among 35 qualifying left guards on the year.

"Another year as the starter brought slightly better results, though, as Van Roten improved his grade to 65.5 in 2019, which ranked 15th at the position. He has already shown the ability to be an average starter, and continued improvement along that trend could yield even better results in 2020 in Carolina or elsewhere."

The Jets haven't been shy about investing in their offensive line this offseason, with general manager Joe Douglas landing the following players, per ESPN's Field Yates:

New York's offensive line would appear to be left guard Alex Lewis, center Connor McGovern and Van Roton at right guard in the interior. That would presumably leave George Fant and perhaps a rookie tackle at the other two spots.

The Jets will pick 11th overall in the 2020 draft, which is rich with first-round offensive tackle prospects.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked six offensive tackles in his top 38, including four in the top 18. He has the Jets taking offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia with their first-round selection.

New York clearly came into the offseason determined to reshuffle its offensive line to protect franchise signal-caller Sam Darnold, and it now should feature five new starters as the team looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.