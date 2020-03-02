2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Combine PredictionsMarch 2, 2020
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Combine Predictions
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the bag, with many players impressing on the track and in interviews held throughout the weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium. As players rise and fall on team draft boards throughout the process, it’s a fun time to take a stab at projecting the first three rounds of the 2020 draft. But doing so comes with a massive disclaimer: In 10 years covering the draft, never have I seen a situation as murky as this year’s as the combine closes.
The current CBA negotiations have overtaken the buzz of the combine, but on top of that, the 32 clubs are all waiting for major dominos to fall in terms of free agents. Tom Brady’s final destination will have an earthquake-like effect on the quarterback landing spots. The same for pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue. Of course, all three could return to their 2019 teams while the draft moves forward without many surprises, but this is the NFL and free agency rarely goes as expected.
The only thing we know right now is that Joe Burrow will be the first pick overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Everything else seems fluid as the calendar turns to March.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
There aren't many more ways to explain why the Bengals will draft Joe Burrow. It's what everyone in the NFL expects to happen, and it's the best pick for a team with a need at quarterback.
Burrow, who didn't participate in drills or workouts this week, was said by NFL sources to have aced his interview process and handled himself like you'd want a franchise quarterback to. Very few things can be considered a lock given how unpredictable the NFL is, but this pick is a lock. Burrow can start apartment shopping in Cincinnati.
The real intrigue starts at No. 2 overall, where we thought the draft plan was cemented in place.
2. Washington Redskins
The Pick: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
Last week, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the Redskins would draft edge-rusher Chase Young from Ohio State, but that's at least questionable after head coach Ron Rivera said during media availability that the team will bring in quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa for predraft workouts. Could Washington move on from last year's first-rounder Dwayne Haskins? It's possible, especially since Rivera wasn't the man behind that draft choice.
For now, the smart money is still on Young being the selection, but this is a team and situation to watch very closely over the next two months. Young is the best prospect in the draft and compares very well to Myles Garrett when he was the No. 1 overall pick coming out of Texas A&M, but if the Redskins believe Tua gives them a better chance to win, he could be the pick here.
3. Detroit Lions
The Pick: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
In a mock draft without trades predicted, Jeff Okudah to the Detroit Lions is an easy selection as the team continues to shoot down rumors of trading quarterback Matthew Stafford. One trade that could happen—cornerback Darius Slay—would open the door to Okudah being a smart choice for the position-needy Lions.
Okudah is an incredibly talented prospect who will rank as one of the best cornerbacks evaluated in the last decade. He has excellent size, toughness, instincts, speed and is a high-character player with nearly perfect traits to transition immediately to the NFL.
4. New York Giants
The Pick: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
General manager Dave Gettleman should use this pick to draft an offensive tackle to protect Daniel Jones and open up holes for Saquon Barkley, but most league sources believe his love for athletic defenders will result in the Giants selecting the scariest linebacker prospect the league has seen in a long time.
Isaiah Simmons can play anywhere on defense, something he showed often at Clemson, and would give the Giants an athletic playmaker who can be a matchup problem for any type of offense. He's fast enough with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash to run with tight ends, cover slot receivers, chase down quarterbacks and generally make life miserable for offensive coordinators.
While linebacker might not be the team's biggest need, Simmons is a position-less player with excellent ability to change a game defensively.
5. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
In the actual 2020 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins will likely have to package a combination of their three first-rounders and two second-rounders in this year's draft to move up and select Tua, but so many NFL insiders believe he will be the team's pick that it's easy to see them using the wisely acquired draft capital to make a move for the quarterback.
When healthy, Tagovailoa is a special passer with awesome touch, accuracy, field vision and mobility. He's a little bit of Drew Brees with a little bit of Russell Wilson mixed in. The NFL will go wild for that type of quarterback as long as his medicals from two ankle injuries and a dislocated hip in the last two seasons come back clean.
It's time for the Dolphins to draft a quarterback, and general manager Chris Grier has the team in perfect position to move up if needed to get its man.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
There are a few scenarios in which the Los Angeles Chargers draft an offensive tackle here after acquiring a quarterback via trade or free agency, and that's honestly a more likely scenario. But pre-free agency, this team has a massive need under center, and with Justin Herbert on the board, it's the best move. But if Cam Newton is available at a low cost from the Carolina Panthers, he makes sense as the Chargers look to improve the position and make a splash before moving into a new stadium.
Could we see a scenario in which this pick is traded for Newton and the No. 7 selection? I think so. But if not, then Justin Herbert is the best option at quarterback. The 6'6", 236 pound athlete with a big right arm and impressive mobility could draw in the West Coast fans while also giving head coach Anthony Lynn a young quarterback to groom and grow with.
There are many options on the table, but without projecting trades, Herbert is the best choice pre-free agency.
7. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
Whether Cam Newton is on the roster in 2020 or not, sources throughout the NFL believe the Carolina Panthers will forego drafting a quarterback early in this year’s class. That opens the door for a special defensive tackle in Derrick Brown.
The Auburn big man reminds of Vita Vea given his awesome penetration skills, ability to shut down the run and upside as a pass-rusher. It’s rare to see a defensive tackle legitimately triple-teamed by opposing offensive lines, but that was the case for Brown multiple times throughout the 2019 season.
His athleticism and versatility make Brown a perfect fit for Matt Rhule as the first pick of his run as the new head coach in Carolina.
8. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
The Arizona Cardinals signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year extension, but that doesn't mean they won't address the offensive tackle position in this year's draft. With a loaded offensive tackle class in the first round, head coach Kliff Kingsbury can build a line that will protect his prized quarterback, Kyler Murray.
Mekhi Becton at 6'7" and 364 pounds is a rare athlete with exceptional movement skills in the run game and the ability to dominate in pass protection. His combination of length, strength and agility hasn't been seen at the offensive tackle position in the last decade. He's special as a prospect, but there are technical concerns that must be ironed out before he's ready to become a top-tier pass-blocker.
The Cardinals are willing to take that bet on a once-in-a-decade talent at the position.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
The run on offensive tackles has officially begun; and with linebacker Isaiah Simmons off the board and no pressing need at wide receiver, the Jaguars select an impressive, clean blocker who can anchor the left side of the offensive line while keeping last year's second-rounder, Jawaan Taylor, on the right side.
Wills, Jr. played right tackle for the Crimson Tide but has shown the size, length and athleticism to move to the left side. And remember, playing right tackle at Alabama for the left-handed Tua Tagovailoa means being a blindside protector. Wills' workouts have shown he has the agility and quickness in his feet to handle either side.
The Jaguars, with two picks in Round 1, now have a young duo at tackle that is among those with the highest potential at the position.
10. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
Finding a left tackle to keep Baker Mayfield clean and allow him time to step up in the pocket to launch the ball downfield in a passing attack the Browns hope becomes more vertical is key. Iowa's Tristan Wirfs put on a record-setting workout at the combine and answered any questions about his athleticism or ability to play left tackle in the NFL.
Wirfs immediately solves the Browns' biggest need while also helping to further open the run game for a special group of backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. New head coach Kevin Stefanski will love the movement ability of Wirfs in his run game while also keeping the franchise quarterback protected.
11. New York Jets
The Pick: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Four straight offensive tackles come off the board with the New York Jets getting their left tackle of the future. Andrew Thomas dominated in the SEC while playing on the left side, which makes his transition to the NFL a little easier to project than his counterparts like Wills Jr. and Wirfs who played on the right side in college.
General manager Joe Douglas will prioritize the offensive line early in his tenure as he looks to give Sam Darnold the protection he needs at quarterback. Thomas can step into the left tackle position immediately, solving the biggest of the Jets' question marks this offseason.
With all of the wide receivers still on the board, that has to be tempting for Douglas and Co., but league sources continue to insist that a receiver in the first round is not how the Jets will operate with this front office.
12. Las Vegas Raiders
The Pick: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
The Raiders will have no hesitation in drafting the best wide receiver in the class, who is somehow still available at No. 12 overall. Thanks to a run on quarterbacks and offensive tackles, the Raiders get extremely lucky with Jerry Jeudy still on the board.
Jeudy is an Odell Beckham Jr.-type wide receiver with fantastic agility and burst. He's among the cleanest, smoothest route-runners you'll find in the last decade of pass-catchers. That, plus his agility and speed, makes him the most likely to have a major impact early in his rookie season.
The Raiders could always consider a quarterback here, but Jon Gruden has never had a great relationship with young passers and seems unlikely to take a risk on the development of a Jordan Love or Jacob Eason in Round 1.
13. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
General manager Chris Ballard has been a master at accumulating draft picks and has done well selecting impact players in his short tenure running the Colts, but after Andrew Luck's retirement and the up-and-down play of Jacoby Brissett last year, Ballard has to make a move at quarterback. With three selections in the first two rounds, the Colts can invest No. 13 overall on the future of the quarterback position and still fill key needs with extra picks.
Jordan Love is a smart, athletic, strong-armed quarterback who struggled with turnovers on a bad Utah State team in 2019. With a new head coach and most of his weapons gone, Love forced his way to 17 interceptions. But teams are falling for his arm strength and ability to make off-schedule throws and win while on the move. As the NFL continues to evolve at quarterback, Love's positives fit the mold teams want.
Potentially throwing a wrench into the Love plan would be a signing of Philip Rivers in free agency. While with the Chargers, Rivers was adamant about the team not drafting his replacement until he was gone, so it would be interesting to see if that same ultimatum exists in Indianapolis.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Star pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett is set to become a free agent alongside starting quarterback Jameis Winston, with the Buccaneers only able to use the franchise tag on one of them. Statements made by head coach Bruce Arians throughout the offseason hint at a possible Winston departure. But whether Barrett, Winston or both are back next season, Tampa needs to head into the draft thinking about adding to each position.
LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson is a truly special athlete and player at the outside linebacker position. The Tigers asked Chaisson to rush the quarterback but he was also tasked often with dropping into coverage or stacking up against the run. In that way, he's more like 2019 draft pick Josh Allen from Kentucky than he is a pure pass-rusher.
A quarterback could definitely be the selection here, but in my rankings, there isn't a passer worthy of the No. 14 overall selection, which is something Arians and general manager Jason Licht must consider when deciding how to fill the quarterback depth chart this offseason.
15. Denver Broncos
The Pick: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
The Denver Broncos find themselves in the incredibly fortunate position of having CeeDee Lamb still on the board at No. 15 overall.
One of the best run-after-catch receivers in the 2020 draft class, Lamb is a physical route-runner with a big catch radius and the ability to make defenders pay with his contact and toughness. As John Elway drafts to fill out his offense, placing Lamb opposite Courtland Sutton gives young quarterback Drew Lock the talent and targets he needs to thrive.
Offensive tackle could be considered here, but the value of Lamb over the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class is too good to pass up.
16. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
Javon Kinlaw is a top-10 player in the class, but because of the run on quarterbacks and offensive tackles, the stud defensive tackle falls to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 16 overall. This is an ideal fit for Dan Quinn's defense, as Kinlaw can play next to Grady Jarrett at tackle and even kick outside to defensive end at times. His usage and traits are much like what DeForest Buckner is for the San Francisco 49ers.
Kinlaw supersedes other needs given his talent and value at this point in the draft. While cornerback or an outside pass-rusher are considered needs, the potential of Kinlaw and Jarrett together on the defensive line is the type of investment general manager Thomas Dimitroff can get behind as the Falcons look to be more physical in the trenches in 2020.
17. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: CB CJ Henderson, Florida
The impending free agency of Byron Jones and the team's need to sign quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper puts cornerback near the top of the wishlist for the Dallas Cowboys this draft season. That's perfect as the No. 2 corner in the class falls right into their laps at No. 17 overall.
CJ Henderson has ideal size and very good instincts to play in a man coverage defense. The main questions are his penchant for playing too far off in coverage while trying to bait quarterbacks into mistakes and his lack of prowess as a tackler. Both can be fixed at the next level.
Henderson is ready to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL, something the Cowboys need with Jones expected to find his way out of town.
18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT)
The Pick: OT Austin Jackson, USC
After grabbing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall, the Dolphins must focus on protecting him after trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans for a collection of draft picks prior to the 2019 season. Luckily enough, USC's Austin Jackson is on the board and ready to slide into a left tackle job after holding it down for the Trojans.
Jackson does have some struggles on tape—notably against Iowa in his final college game—but he has athleticism, length and poise at the position that are hard to coach. The hope is that his NFL team will refine his inside game and add strength, in which case he projects as a very good starting left tackle.
The Dolphins have the coaches in place to improve Jackson's game and a major need at left tackle. As the draft nears, this potential marriage looks better and better.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via LAC)
The Pick: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
The Raiders lucked into Jerry Jeudy at No. 12 overall and somehow hit the lottery again with Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray on the board at No. 19.
For a team that has recently been very bad at defending the middle of the field, a linebacker with Murray's range, instincts and toughness is a quick fix. Murray dominated as a one-man wrecking crew for the Oklahoma defense but has more natural athleticism than many would expect from a player who was so impactful in the run game.
He's a true three-down linebacker with the speed to cover tight ends but the toughness to step up and stop the run.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
The Pick: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
The Jaguars grabbed a left tackle with the No. 9 overall selection, leaving the team's biggest need at cornerback ripe for the picking at No. 20 overall.
Clemson's A.J. Terrell's last impression was a rough game against LSU in the national title game, but early in that game, he was shutting down the likes of Justin Jefferson and the talented Tigers wide receiver corps. That's something scouts will see throughout his 2019 season as the 6'1", 195-pounder played with physicality and ball skills against every top receiver he faced.
Terrell fits the Jaguars' defensive strategy with his size and instincts and is a plug-and-play starter who will have to fill the massive hole created when Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.
21. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
The team with the biggest need for a speed receiver lands the best all-around speed receiver in quite some time with Henry Ruggs III falling to No. 21 overall.
Ruggs' combine workouts were eye-popping with a 4.27-second 40-yard dash and an all-around explosive performance in the drills he participated in. It wouldn't be a surprise if he's the first receiver taken, which is why his value and the need at receiver make this one of the easiest projections in the entire three-round mock draft.
If Ruggs is available, he's DeSean Jackson 2.0 for Philadelphia.
22. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
After running a 4.43 40 in Indianapolis, any talk of Justin Jefferson falling in the draft is officially over.
The LSU star receiver was already billed as one of the best route-runners in the class, but after showing home run speed, it's easy to see teams lining up to fall in love with him. The Buffalo Bills, a team with a desperate need for a game-changer at wide receiver, should be first in that line.
Jefferson doesn't have the elite size some would like to see Buffalo add, but his routes and agility are a quarterback's best friend. With big-play potential after the catch and the speed to stretch the field, Jefferson is what quarterback Josh Allen needs.
23. New England Patriots
The Pick: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
Good luck predicting what the New England Patriots will do before free agency, during which the team could lose Tom Brady, Joe Thuney, Kyle Van Noy and both McCourty brothers.
That's why pick No. 23 overall is a simple best-player-available selection for Bill Belichick's team. Linebacker Patrick Queen fits what New England needs in an athletic, rangy coverage 'backer who can stay on the field no matter the defensive package or down-and-distance. But, if Brady leaves and they like a quarterback, that could happen here.
In truth, every position is on the table for a Patriots team that is looking at a potential rebuild for the first time in 20 years.
24. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
There is a strong campaign within the New Orleans Saints organization to get wide receiver Michael Thomas a better running mate. Tee Higgins would be exactly that.
The 6'4" Higgins is one of the draft's best vertical threats with an enormous catch radius and the ability to outjump or outreach defenders trying to position for the ball. Your red-zone woes are over with Higgins on your team thanks to his toughness and size at the catch point.
A quarterback would be intriguing here with Teddy Bridgewater expected to leave as an unrestricted free agent and Taysom Hill a restricted free agent. With Drew Brees back for one more season, it could make sense to draft the quarterback of the future, but of the passers left who fit the Saints offense, all are projects to be drafted later.
25. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: OT Josh Jones, Houston
You could pick many positions for the Minnesota Vikings' selection at No. 25 overall and not go wrong. Quarterback of the future, cornerback, defensive tackle and the always-popular offensive line pick all make sense. In this mock draft, based on player and positional value, left tackle Josh Jones gets the call.
Jones is a bit of a project after coming out of Houston, but he's a smooth mover who excelled during Senior Bowl week against top-tier competition. He might not have wowed at the combine like the tackles drafted ahead of him, but his play speaks for itself.
With Riley Reiff serviceable but also replaceable, the selection of Jones in Round 1 keeps the Vikings offensive line on the path to improvement.
26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
The Pick: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
When Ryan Fitzpatrick is your leading rusher for the season, something has to change. That change comes via the best running back in the draft class.
D'Andre Swift is fast, smart, soft-handed as a receiver and shows exceptional burst in the open field. He was a tad banged up by the end of the Georgia season but healthy enough to turn heads with his positional drills and workouts at the combine.
Dolphins fans will argue that with so many draft choices, it's better to wait on a running back. My argument is that with so many choices, it's OK to draft the best back in the class at No. 26 overall.
27. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
No team's defensive line will be more shaped by free agency than the Seattle Seahawks with Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed both on expiring contracts. Per Adam Schefter, Seattle promised not to franchise tag Clowney, so the Seahawks will have to negotiate against the open market after trading for him before the 2019 season. After sending two players and a 2020 third-rounder to Houston for him, it stands to reason that general manager John Schneider will do all he can to keep Clowney.
That creates a need on the inside where Reed may not be back. Marlon Davidson at the end of Round 1 gives Seattle the push, penetration and power up front it likes in linemen. Davidson can play 5-technique all the way down to head-up on the center with his 6'3", 303-pound frame and has proved on film and in workouts that he has the talent to be a Day 1 contributor.
28. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
Once considered a top-10 player in the class, Iowa's A.J. Epenesa has fallen to the end of Round 1 because there's concern he doesn't have a true position in the NFL at 6'5" and 275 pounds. The last two seasons of tape will tell smart teams that while he may not wow athletically or have the traditional body type of a pass-rusher, he's the type of player you get onto the field.
The Baltimore Ravens are a smart team, and with their own pass-rusher Matt Judon hitting free agency, the selection of Epenesa solves at least part of the problem of how to attack a division that will likely feature Ben Roethlisberger, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow at quarterback.
29. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The Tennessee Titans may have plans to bring back free-agent running back Derrick Henry, but after watching Jonathan Taylor run a 4.39 40-yard dash at 226 pounds, general manager Jon Robinson might want to reconsider the money his team could save by going younger at the position.
Taylor has the draft's best vision at running back but has seen a large share of carries (300-plus per season) in college in addition to a high number of fumbles (15). If teams are convinced his fumbles are tied to his heavy workload, they could be OK drafting Taylor and unleashing him on defenses as the best off-tackle back in the class.
For the Titans, letting Henry walk would seem like a massive loss, but given the talent at running back in this class, it might be a better business decision to let him go.
30. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
The Packers would love to see a top-tier linebacker prospect here and may be the team to pull the trigger on the first tight end in the draft depending on how free agency goes, but in this mock draft, it's all about the wide receiver position with an excellent prospect who can dominate from the slot.
Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk is fantastic with the football in his hands. With the ability to line up outside or inside the formation, Aiyuk brings versatility and big-play potential at wideout. The Packers have talent in Davante Adams and Allen Lazard but nothing like the juice Aiyuk brings after the catch.
31. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
With the impending free agency of Jimmie Ward and a lack of draft picks—just six overall and none until Round 5 after this selection—the 49ers have to hit on a player who can step in right away and make a major impact. Alabama's Xavier McKinney can do that while potentially being an upgrade over Ward.
McKinney played everywhere for Alabama, something the 49ers tend to love in defensive prospects. He can rock the strong safety spot with good tackling skills but is also fluid and athletic enough to play free safety or line up in the nickel. That's huge for a team that wants a jack-of-all-trades-type safety to replace Ward.
A trade back definitely makes sense as the 49ers look to recoup lost draft capital, so be on the lookout for that once draft day is here.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
The defending Super Bowl champions own just five picks in the 2020 NFL draft and have only two starting-caliber cornerbacks returning under contract next season, so it stands to reason that general manager Brett Veach will be aggressive about adding to the position potentially both in free agency and in the draft. A trade back from here makes sense, but in this mock, it's all about an impact cornerback.
Jeff Gladney measures just over 5'10" but plays much bigger, especially in press coverage and when taking on ball-carriers in the run game. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants physicality at the position, and Gladney is a perfect fit for the scheme and a value at No. 32 overall.
Round 2
33. BENGALS—LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
34. COLTS (WSH)—S Grant Delpit, LSU
35. LIONS—EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
36. GIANTS—CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
37. CHARGERS—IOL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
38. PANTHERS—CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
39. DOLPHINS—EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
40. CARDINALS—DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
41. BROWNS—LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
42. JAGUARS—EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
43. BEARS (LAV)—TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
44. COLTS—WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
45. BUCCANEERS—QB Jacob Eason, Washington
46. BRONCOS—CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
47. FALCONS—TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
48. JETS—WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
49. STEELERS—EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan
50. BEARS—QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
51. COWBOYS—TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
52. RAMS—CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
53. EAGLES—CB Cameron Dantzler, Miss. State
54. BILLS—S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
55. FALCONS (NE)—S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
56. DOLPHINS (NO)—WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State
57. TEXANS—RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
58. VIKINGS—QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
59. SEAHAWKS—WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
60. RAVENS—LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
61. TITANS—CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
62. PACKERS—IOL John Simpson, Clemson
63. CHIEFS (SF)—WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
64. SEAHAWKS (KC)—CB Stanford Samuels III, FSU
Round 3
65. BENGALS—DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
66. REDSKINS—WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
67. LIONS—S Ashtyn Davis, California
68. JETS (NYG)—EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
69. PANTHERS—WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
70. DOLPHINS—IOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
71. CHARGERS—TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
72. CARDINALS—RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
73. JAGUARS—WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
74. BROWNS—EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
75. COLTS—EDGE Trevon Hill, Miami
76. BUCCANEERS—DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
77. BRONCOS—DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
78. FALCONS—EDGE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
79. JETS—CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
80. RAIDERS—DL James Lynch, Baylor
81. RAIDERS (CHI)—S Brandon Jones, Texas
82. COWBOYS—DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
83. BRONCOS (PIT)—IOL Matt Hennessy, Temple
84. RAMS—OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
85. EAGLES—DL Leki Fotu, Utah
86. BILLS—EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
87. PATRIOTS—EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
88. SAINTS—LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
89. VIKINGS—CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
90. BROWNS (HOU)—S K'Von Wallace, Clemson
91. RAIDERS (SEA)—CB Terrell Burgess, Utah
92. RAVENS—WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
93. TITANS—OT Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
94. PACKERS—TE Hunter Bryant, Washington
95. BRONCOS (SF)—OT Lucas Niang, TCU
96. CHIEFS—RB Cam Akers, FSU
97. PATRIOTS—WR Gabriel Davis, UCF*
98. GIANTS—EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida*
99. PATRIOTS—IOL Tyre Phillips, Miss. State*
100. SEAHAWKS—LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming*
101. TEXANS—CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska*
102. STEELERS—WR Devin Duvernay, Texas*
103. EAGLES—S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland*
*=projected compensatory pick