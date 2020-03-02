2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Combine Predictions

0 of 34

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the bag, with many players impressing on the track and in interviews held throughout the weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium. As players rise and fall on team draft boards throughout the process, it’s a fun time to take a stab at projecting the first three rounds of the 2020 draft. But doing so comes with a massive disclaimer: In 10 years covering the draft, never have I seen a situation as murky as this year’s as the combine closes.

The current CBA negotiations have overtaken the buzz of the combine, but on top of that, the 32 clubs are all waiting for major dominos to fall in terms of free agents. Tom Brady’s final destination will have an earthquake-like effect on the quarterback landing spots. The same for pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue. Of course, all three could return to their 2019 teams while the draft moves forward without many surprises, but this is the NFL and free agency rarely goes as expected.

The only thing we know right now is that Joe Burrow will be the first pick overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Everything else seems fluid as the calendar turns to March.

The Stick to Football crew gives their takeaways from Indianapolis in their latest podcast. You can check that out here.