NFL Draft 400: Ranking the 2020 Draft's Top Players at Every Position

Associated Press

The NFL league year is moving forward as planned with free agency set to kick off Wednesday, March 18. The 2020 NFL draft has yet to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but expectations are that the league will, in some way, adjust the plans to have a large fan event in Las Vegas during late April.

What we do know for now—in a world drastically different than last week's—is that NFL teams are still evaluating prospects. Players are still holding their own workouts and pro days and sending videos of the workouts to teams. Scouts are still doing their work studying the upcoming class, and we are too.

The NFL Draft 400 is back.

This series, led by myself with scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown, will rank the top 400 players in the upcoming class. We've evaluated the tape, watched the workouts, talked to the scouts and coaches and come to these findings.

Unlike previous years, in which the NFL Draft 400 featured profiles on each player, those will be delivered as soon as a player's name is called on draft weekend (download the B/R app to get them). Instead, we're unveiling our rankings throughout the next five weeks.

Up first is our look at the overall depth of the 2020 class.