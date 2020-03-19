Brandon Ingram Rumors: Pelicans Expected to Match Any Offer Sheet in Free Agency

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly have no interest in losing Brandon Ingram.

In a mailbag examining various options for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com cited multiple sources who said the Pelicans plan on matching any offer sheet Ingram receives as a restricted free agent.

Fedor also called the Duke product "the one restricted free agent with appeal" after Buddy Hield, Domantas Sabonis, Jaylen Brown and Dillon Brooks all signed extensions.

It is no surprise the Pelicans value Ingram so much.

He made his first All-Star Game this season and was the biggest piece in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals a night through 56 games and has emerged as New Orleans' go-to option.

Ingram is also a versatile playmaker who can hit from three-point range (38.7 percent) or attack the basket.

He is a key part of a young core that features Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Jaxson Hayes, as well as a veteran leader in Jrue Holiday. The formula is in place for the Pelicans to become a contender in the Western Conference for years to come if they keep many of the pieces together, and Ingram is a major part of that equation.

It seems like New Orleans understands his value and will match whatever offer another team makes during the offseason.