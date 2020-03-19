Report: NBA Studying Effects of Social Isolation on Players, Staff amid Hiatus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA has been proactive in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne revealed that mindset also includes the league researching the "effects of social isolation" among players, coaches and staff members.

Per Shelburne: "The league is now studying the effects of social isolation on the mental health of its players, coaches and staffers, according to sources. Daily calls are held with mental health experts, and plans are being devised to use technology to help mitigate the effects of that isolation."

The NBA has been at the forefront regarding players' mental health.

Per Elijah Shama of CNBC.com, all 30 teams were required to have one mental health professional on staff beginning this season. Teams also were mandated to retain a licensed psychiatrist when needed.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also expressed concern about players' well-being at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in March 2019, per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe.

"When I meet with them, what surprises me is that they’re truly unhappy," Silver said to panel host Bill Simmons of The Ringer. "A lot of these young men are generally unhappy."

Silver also mentioned a player's comments to him: "He said to me, 'From the time I get on the plane to when I show up in the arena for the game, I won’t see a single person.' There was a deep sadness around him."

Video Play Button

The NBA efforts to protect players' mental health was ongoing long prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but further concerns naturally exist now with several NBA players having confirmed COVID-19 cases. The league is suspended until further notice, and many players are in self-isolation or self-quarantine. That provides another challenge to the league as it looks to navigate an uncertain future ahead.

Related

    Marcus Smart Announces He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marcus Smart Announces He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    2 Lakers Players Have COVID-19

    Two players have tested positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2 Lakers Players Have COVID-19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Sixers Members Have COVID-19

    76ers release statement saying three members of their organization have tested positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    3 Sixers Members Have COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Players' Travel Guidelines

    League tells players they can't leave North America but may travel out of market amid COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Players' Travel Guidelines

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report