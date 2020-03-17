Nets Announce 4 Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus, 1 Exhibiting Symptoms

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Nets said:

"Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians. The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets "tested the team upon returning from San Francisco and results came back today. Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms."

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Jazz were forced to quickly halt and postpone their March 11 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert's Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell confirmed he also tested positive, and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well March 14, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Shortly after the news surfaced regarding Gobert, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely. Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the league would be on hold for at least 30 days due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended that timetable when they recommended Sunday no public events with 50 people or more be held for at least eight weeks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported NBA owners and league executives viewed mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for when action may resume. Games without any fans in attendance are a possibility as well.

The league had previously instructed players to remain in their respective home cities. According to Charania, players were allowed to leave starting Monday after first consulting with their team.