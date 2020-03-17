Knicks Rumors: Some Members of NY Front Office 'Enamored' with Christian Wood

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA suspended all games last Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood reportedly tested positive Saturday:

Once Wood recovers, he's expected to have a market.

According to SNY.tv's Ian Begley on Tuesday, "some in the Knicks' front office are enamored" with the 24-year-old.

Wood went undrafted out of UNLV in 2015 and played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2015-16), Charlotte Hornets (2016-17), Milwaukee Bucks (2018-19) and New Orleans Pelicans (2018-19) before landing with the Pistons this season.

He was averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.4 minutes across 62 games (12 starts) for the 20-46 Pistons before the NBA began its hiatus.

Begley wrote:

"The Pistons big man moved to the starting lineup after the Andre Drummond trade and averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds, and shot 40 percent from beyond the arc as a starter. He'd established a career-high in scoring in three straight games prior to the NBA's suspension of the season, including a 32-point outing against the Sixers the night the NBA announced it would go on hiatus."

Detroit traded Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6.

Wood is on the last season of a two-year, $3.2 million contract—just over $1.6 million this season in base salary—before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Knicks hired Leon Rose, formerly an agent and co-head of the basketball division for CAA Sports, as their team president earlier this month. He replaced Steve Mills, who was fired Feb. 4 after being with the franchise since 2013.

New York finished an NBA-worst 17-65 last season and sits at 21-45 this season.

The Knicks will hope to fare better in free agency this year after whiffing on major targets Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and others last summer.