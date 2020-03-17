Jets Rumors: Latest on Chris Harris Jr., Prince Amukamara, More in Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While teams in the AFC East—and around the league in general—were diving headfirst into the free-agency pool, the New York Jets have yet to make their big splash.

The team was rumored to be interested in Dallas cornerback Byron Jones (who reportedly agreed to a deal with Miami), Jack Conklin (who reportedly will join the Cleveland Browns) and Kyle Van Noy, who is also reportedly headed to the division rival Dolphins.

New York, which has roughly $52 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, has been tied to a number of cornerbacks, hence the interest in former Pro Bowler Jones. The team's release of Trumaine Johnson gives them more cap flexibility and also opens a roster spot for a plug-and-play cornerback.

Chris Harris Jr. Hearing From New York

Ex-Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. is expected to have a strong list of suitors when he "officially" hits the open market Wednesday. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Cowboys, Bills, Jets, and Raiders have all expressed interest in the four-time Pro Bowler.

Harris' interception numbers haven't been terribly impressive during his career—20 in nine seasons—but his ability to cover either outside or slot receivers would give a New York team in desperate need of both a No. 1 and No. 2 corner some flexibility. The 31-year-old Harris made just over $12 million in Denver last season, so depending on how serious New York's interest is, he might not come cheap.

Veteran Prince Amukamara Also Garnering Interest

An option that would be cheaper than Harris is ex-Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara, who the Jets have also expressed interest in, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

Amukamara hasn't played a full 16 games since 2013, but he's a decent, if not solid No. 2 cornerback, and there's nothing to say New York couldn't make a serious run at both he and Harris considering the lack of depth in this free-agent cornerback class.

Jets Poking Around On Offensive Linemen

Arguably the Jets' biggest need is on the offensive line, and they've started addressing it, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, New York agreed to a 3-year, $30 million deal with ex-Seahawks tackle George Fant Monday night.

In addition to Fant, the Jets have their sights set on two more veteran offensive linemen, according to Hughes. They could bolster a group that ranked 29th in sacks allowed and 31st in rushing yards per game. New York turned its attention to Chiefs center/guard Stefen Wisniewski and ex-Panthers guard Greg Van Roten. Before starting just two games last season in Kansas City, Wisniewski had notched 24 starts in three years with Philadelphia. Van Roten, 30, started 27 games over the past two seasons in Carolina—including all 16 in 2018—and would be a significant upgrade to New York's pass protection.

Follow Keegan on Twitter, @ByKeeganPope.