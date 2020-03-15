Lakers' Jared Dudley Says LeBron James 'Is the System', Calls 80-90% of Plays

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James is not just the King.

According to James' Los Angeles Lakers teammate Jared Dudley, he is also the System.

Dudley disclosed to Newsday's Greg Logan that James calls "80 to 90 percent" of the Lakers' plays while discussing the probability that the Brooklyn Nets hire Tyronn Lue as their new head coach. Dudley played for the Nets in 2018-19 before joining the Lakers and had Lue as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2013-14.

Dudley said:

"With superstar players, it’s a partnership. When you're not dealing with superstars, coaches want players to fit their system. But superstars are the system. The Warriors, when Kevin Durant came, they played more iso ball than the year before. Kevin Durant made them change who they were because of his talent.

"Our thing here is that LeBron is the system. The coach might call plays, but LeBron is calling 80 to 90 percent of the plays when he’s in there. Now coach (Frank Vogel) is really great on Xs and Os out of timeouts."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.