Lakers' Jared Dudley Says LeBron James 'Is the System', Calls 80-90% of Plays

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 15, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 112-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James is not just the King.

According to James' Los Angeles Lakers teammate Jared Dudley, he is also the System.

Dudley disclosed to Newsday's Greg Logan that James calls "80 to 90 percent" of the Lakers' plays while discussing the probability that the Brooklyn Nets hire Tyronn Lue as their new head coach. Dudley played for the Nets in 2018-19 before joining the Lakers and had Lue as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2013-14.

Dudley said: 

"With superstar players, it’s a partnership. When you're not dealing with superstars, coaches want players to fit their system. But superstars are the system. The Warriors, when Kevin Durant came, they played more iso ball than the year before. Kevin Durant made them change who they were because of his talent.

"Our thing here is that LeBron is the system. The coach might call plays, but LeBron is calling 80 to 90 percent of the plays when he’s in there. Now coach (Frank Vogel) is really great on Xs and Os out of timeouts."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Team's Offseason Outlook If the Season Is Really Over

    We break down how every squad is looking if the 2019-20 season is done ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Offseason Outlook If the Season Is Really Over

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Christian Wood Has COVID-19

    Pistons big man tested positive for the coronavirus, has shown no symptoms and is doing well

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Christian Wood Has COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA to Continue Paying Players

    NBPA sent memo to agents saying they ‘fully expect’ players will continue to get paid during suspended season

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: NBA to Continue Paying Players

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rudy Gobert Donating $500K

    Jazz star will donate $500K to arena employees and coronavirus-related services in Utah, OKC and France

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rudy Gobert Donating $500K

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report