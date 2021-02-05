Jaylen Brown Won't Play for Celtics vs. Clippers Because of Knee Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will not play Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced.

Brown was a mainstay for a Celtics team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Miami Heat in six games and was expected to play a leading role again in 2020-21. Through 20 games, Brown is averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists and will have to hope he can continue his scoring touch once he's able to return.

The fifth-year shooter out of Cal took a dramatic leap forward last season, averaging 7.3 points more per game than he did in 2018-19. Brown last missed time with a right hamstring strain in early March but had extra time to heal during the NBA's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Boston doesn't exactly have the type of depth that will allow the Celtics to make up the scoring Brown provides, it can adjust for his absence in other ways.

Forwards Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye can help the Celtics play big while still stretching the floor. Ojeleye is shooting 36 percent from three this season.

The sooner Brown returns the better Boston will feel about its chances at making a run through the postseason.