Final 2019-20 Record Projections for Every NBA Team

1 of 14

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

T29. Cleveland Cavaliers: 21-61

Collin Sexton is building on his All-Rookie second-team debut, Kevin Porter Jr. keeps hinting that he's a draft heist, and Larry Nance Jr. is doing a little bit of everything on both ends of the court. Cleveland's latest post-LeBron James rebuild is progressing in other words, but not enough to help the franchise escape the bottom.

This roster remains bizarrely assembled. It's heavier than needed at the point guard and center spots, but this isn't a great rebounding, distributing or shot-blocking team. The wings are underwhelming. The defense is almost as bad as it gets.

The Cavs are already in experimentation mode. That's a smart way to handle a young roster with a new coach, but it's not exactly conducive to instant success.

T29. Golden State Warriors: 21-61

The Dubs haven't had many reasons to smile this season, but Stephen Curry's upcoming return on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors will supply overdue respite. It will add a few notches to the win column, too, since the two-time MVP remains the lifeblood of this reshuffled franchise.

"He's the type of player that single-handedly, he's going to come and change the way everyone plays for the better," newcomer Andrew Wiggins said, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. "So, I'm excited. He's a gamechanger."

But Curry isn't a miracle-worker, and Golden State's ultra-cautious approach with him ensures it won't ask him to be one. Sure, he'll liven up pregame workouts, spark a handful of rainstorms from distance and help the club pick up the pace. But he should have his minutes (and games) restricted, and he might need to learn how to play while enveloped in bubble wrap.

The Warriors can embark on their best stretch of the season and still finish with the West's worst record.

28. Detroit Pistons: 22-60

To spare everyone the math, this would give the Pistons two more wins on the season, and that might be generous.

Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris are gone. Blake Griffin is out for the year, Derrick Rose could be, too. Whenever Luke Kennard returns, he'll be shaking off two-plus months of rust. But hey, at least the Christian Wood breakout has been fun, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has carved a niche, and Sekou Doumbouya does something interesting every now and then.

The Pistons should come out of this with a prime draft pick, though that's only significant if you think more of this draft class than most experts do.

27. Atlanta Hawks: 25-57

Ever catch the Hawks' non-Trae Young minutes? We would not recommend it. The offensive efficiency plummets by⁠—brace yourselves⁠—16.5 points per 100 possessions when the All-Star point guard takes a breather.

The defense, of course, improves⁠—Young is, after all, the second-worst player in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus—but not enough to even things up. The Hawks are objectively bad with him (minus-4.9 points per 100 possessions), but they are statistically abysmal without him (minus-12.9).

Young will fireball this team to a few victories, John Collins will occasionally pop for 30-plus points, and the young wings will show enough flashes to keep hope alive for the future. But Atlanta is playing the long game, and its record will reflect as much.



T24. Charlotte Hornets: 26-56

The Hornets lost Kemba Walker in free agency last summer. On a directly related note, this may be the Association's least impressive team when it comes to star power.

Devonte' Graham is still a fun story (and productive playmaker), but he's just a 35.1 percent shooter since Dec. 1. Terry Rozier is fine (his 39.0 three-point percentage is a pleasant surprise), but he doesn't distinguish himself as a scorer or table-setter. Miles Bridges and PJ Washington look like solid complementary pieces, but their ceilings may never reach any higher.

The Hornets have more depth than some other cellar-dwellers, which could nudge the win total into the upper 20s by season's end. But quantity over quality is hardly the path to substantial success in this league.