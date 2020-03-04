Jamal Murray on Nuggets' Shocking Loss vs. Warriors: 'Put That Game on Me'

John Leyba/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets did something Tuesday only one other team has done in a month, and guard Jamal Murray took responsibility for it.

Denver joined the Phoenix Suns as the only teams to lose to the Golden State Warriors since Feb. 3, and Murray said fans can "put that game on me" while offering words of reassurance:

The Warriors still have the worst record in the league at 14-48, but they held Murray to 14 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field during their 116-100 victory. The Nuggets are 41-20 and sitting in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference standings but took a shocking loss on their home floor.

It was a disappointing showing for Murray considering he has played well of late.

He averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent shooting from three-point range in the month of February and tallied 22 points with five dimes during Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors.

His showing undercut an otherwise balanced offensive performance that saw five Nuggets score in double figures and Nikola Jokic challenge for a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Denver's defense was also largely to blame, as a Warriors team playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green shot 51.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from deep with just 11 turnovers.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, they have an opportunity to turn things around in the next two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. They are a combined 26 games below .500 and largely playing out the string at this point.

Granted, that is also the situation the Warriors find themselves in this season after five straight trips to the NBA Finals.