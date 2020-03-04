DeAndre Ayton to Have X-Rays on Ankle Injury After Suns' Loss vs. Raptors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 4, 2020
Alerted 15m ago in the B/R App

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 30: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 30, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters after his team's 123-114 home loss to the Toronto Raptors that center Deandre Ayton suffered an ankle injury and underwent X-rays postgame, per Duane Rankin of azcentral.

Ayton had a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double with three blocks in 39 minutes.

The 2018 NBA draft's No. 1 overall pick entered Tuesday averaging 19.2 points and 11.9 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting in 29 games this season.

His 20.5 player efficiency rating is 35th overall among qualified players, per Basketball Reference.

Ayton missed 25 contests after violating the NBA's Anti-Drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He returned for one game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 17 but then missed five straight contests with a sprained right ankle. He also sat two games with left ankle soreness before the 2020 All-Star break.

The 6'11", 250-pound big man's ankles have caused him numerous problems.

Ayton suffered a left ankle sprain in January 2019 that forced him to miss six games. The center then enjoyed a two-month period of good health before suffering another left ankle sprain on Mar. 30 versus the Memphis Grizzlies

Bob Young of The Athletic reported that the Suns placed Ayton in a wheelchair to transport him from the tunnel into the locker room. He did not return to the court that season.

With Ayton out, expect more playing time for big men Aron Baynes and Cheick Diallo, who were available Tuesday but did not play due to coach's decisions.

Cameron Johnson can also replace Ayton in the lineup if Williams wishes to go smaller. The 6'8" small forward was the only non-guard to come off the Suns' bench Tuesday.

Related

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Tim Duncan to Be HC Tonight

    Duncan will take over as head coach with Pop missing tonight's game vs. Hornets due to personal business

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tim Duncan to Be HC Tonight

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Every Team's MVP This Season

    See who our writer picked for the Suns ⬇️

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Picking Every Team's MVP This Season

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report