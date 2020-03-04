DeAndre Ayton to Have X-Rays on Ankle Injury After Suns' Loss vs. Raptors

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters after his team's 123-114 home loss to the Toronto Raptors that center Deandre Ayton suffered an ankle injury and underwent X-rays postgame, per Duane Rankin of azcentral.

Ayton had a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double with three blocks in 39 minutes.

The 2018 NBA draft's No. 1 overall pick entered Tuesday averaging 19.2 points and 11.9 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting in 29 games this season.

His 20.5 player efficiency rating is 35th overall among qualified players, per Basketball Reference.



Ayton missed 25 contests after violating the NBA's Anti-Drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He returned for one game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 17 but then missed five straight contests with a sprained right ankle. He also sat two games with left ankle soreness before the 2020 All-Star break.

The 6'11", 250-pound big man's ankles have caused him numerous problems.

Ayton suffered a left ankle sprain in January 2019 that forced him to miss six games. The center then enjoyed a two-month period of good health before suffering another left ankle sprain on Mar. 30 versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bob Young of The Athletic reported that the Suns placed Ayton in a wheelchair to transport him from the tunnel into the locker room. He did not return to the court that season.

With Ayton out, expect more playing time for big men Aron Baynes and Cheick Diallo, who were available Tuesday but did not play due to coach's decisions.

Cameron Johnson can also replace Ayton in the lineup if Williams wishes to go smaller. The 6'8" small forward was the only non-guard to come off the Suns' bench Tuesday.