Every NBA Team's MVP This Season

0 of 30

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With almost six weeks left in the 2019-20 NBA season, it's nearly time to start thinking about leaguewide awards.

As is the case most years, decisions on many of them will come down to the last few games in mid-April. But on a team-by-team basis, most narratives have been etched into stone for a while now. By and large, it's much easier to crown one specific club's Most Improved Player or Rookie of the Year.

With this in mind, we've focused on each team's MVP from the 2019-20 season.

Now, some liberties have been taken with the "P" in MVP, as we've generalized it from "Player" to "Person(s)" to recognize a select few non-players who have played an especially important role for their teams this year. But generally, this attempts to recognize that sweet combination of on-court performance and off-court presence.

Let's dig in.