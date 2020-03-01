LeBron James Praises 'Super Special' Ja Morant After Grizzlies Beat Lakers

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting a back-to-back weekend dose of the top two Rookie of the Year candidates, and suffice it to say LeBron James came away impressed with Ja Morant on Saturday.

James said Morant is "super special" after the point guard finished with 27 points and 14 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 105-88 win over LeBron and Co.

"The kid is super special," James told reporters. "Like I said when we just played him in L.A., Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky's the limit for the kid."

Morant made 10 of his 16 shots, including a team-high four threes, and mixed in a number of highlight passes and one near-highlight dunk on Anthony Davis. The Murray State product attempted to dunk over Davis in the second half, soaring over the 6'10" big man but clipping him enough to draw the charge.

"I mean, if I had went for a layup, it would have been a charge, but if I go up and try to dunk, then it's 50-50," Morant said. "So my mindset is just going to finish the play at any time, no matter who's down there, and it was just one of those plays."

Morant and James exchanged jerseys after the game. LeBron finished with 19 points and 10 assists, as the Lakers struggled against their potential first-round playoff opponent.

"I didn't even know I was getting his jersey actually," James said. "I gave him mine, for sure, but I didn't know he was returning the favor. But it's pretty cool."

The Lakers are slated to play Morant's top ROY opponent, Zion Williamson, on Sunday. Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds during his first meeting against James and Co. last week. LeBron went for a season-high 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"He's playing exceptional basketball," James told reporters of Williamson. "I think his game is going to get better and better, just having that experience. I think today's game is the perfect fit for his game. The high pace, the way they play, it fits his game. ... It works perfectly, and our game is so many possessions now, so much space, it's perfect for his game, so he's doing exceptionally well with that."

Morant is currently considered the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, thanks in large part to the fact he's been available all season. Williamson has played in only 14 games after suffering a meniscus tear in the preseason.

Regardless, James clearly sees bright futures for both young stars.