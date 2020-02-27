76ers' Joel Embiid Out at Least 1 Week After Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be re-evaluated in one week after being diagnosed with a sprain in his left shoulder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported there is "no significant structural damage" to the shoulder. Embiid's return will be dependent on his symptoms, and he will be re-evaluated to establish a more firm timetable in a week.

The Sixers are already without Ben Simmons, who will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a nerve impingement in his back, per Charania.

