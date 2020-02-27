76ers' Joel Embiid Out at Least 1 Week After Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Brett Brown checks on Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers after Embiid suffered an injury during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 26, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be re-evaluated in one week after being diagnosed with a sprain in his left shoulder. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported there is "no significant structural damage" to the shoulder. Embiid's return will be dependent on his symptoms, and he will be re-evaluated to establish a more firm timetable in a week.

The Sixers are already without Ben Simmons, who will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a nerve impingement in his back, per Charania.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

