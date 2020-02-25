Yankees' Luis Severino Recommended to Have Tommy John Surgery for Forearm Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino practices on flat ground, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Yankee Stadium in New York, on an off day during the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Luis Severino's arm injury is worse than initially feared, with the New York Yankees pitcher facing the possibility of having Tommy John surgery. 

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday that doctors have recommended elbow reconstruction surgery for the two-time All-Star. 

