Yankees' Luis Severino Recommended to Have Tommy John Surgery for Forearm Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Luis Severino's arm injury is worse than initially feared, with the New York Yankees pitcher facing the possibility of having Tommy John surgery.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday that doctors have recommended elbow reconstruction surgery for the two-time All-Star.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.