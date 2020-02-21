Bears Rumors: Prince Amukamara, Taylor Gabriel to Be Released by Chicago

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 21, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago Illinois. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Chicago Bears will release wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Gabriel, 29, caught 29 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season. He notably caught six passes for 75 yards and three scores in a Week 3 game versus the Washington Redskins.

Concussions forced him to miss seven games last season, including the final five.  

Amukamara played and started 15 games for the Bears, amassing 53 tackles and 10 passes defended. He also forced one fumble. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

