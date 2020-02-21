Bears Rumors: Prince Amukamara, Taylor Gabriel to Be Released by Chicago

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Chicago Bears will release wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Gabriel, 29, caught 29 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season. He notably caught six passes for 75 yards and three scores in a Week 3 game versus the Washington Redskins.

Concussions forced him to miss seven games last season, including the final five.

Amukamara played and started 15 games for the Bears, amassing 53 tackles and 10 passes defended. He also forced one fumble.

