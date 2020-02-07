Karl-Anthony Towns: D'Angelo Russell Is 'Big Incentive' to Stay with T-Wolves

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 18: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls during the 2016 NBA Las Vegas Summer League game on July 18, 2016 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns said the team's blockbuster acquisition of guard D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline gives him a "big incentive" to remain with the organization for the long haul. 

Towns told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic he was surprised the Wolves were able to land Russell, one of his best friends.

"I'd be lying if I told you I thought it was possible," he said. "I'm shocked like everybody else. We've been putting it into the universe since Day 1. We've never been shy about saying it in the media or interviews or wherever it may be. If you want something to happen, you have to keep believing and keep saying it to the universe and repeating it and one day the universe will hear it and give you your wish."

For Minnesota, it's a move that can help keep its franchise cornerstone happy as the 15-35 Timberwolves head toward their 15th playoff-less season in the past 16 years.

"I think with D-Lo here, it's always going to be a big incentive for me to want to stay," Towns said. "D-Lo is a big part of everything the vision is. D-Lo always knows he's going to be wanted because his brother is here with him and he always knows he's going to have his back covered because I'm always going to be there for him."

                 

