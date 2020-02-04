D'Angelo Russell Rumors: T-Wolves Sought 3-Way Trade to Facilitate Warriors Deal

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The ongoing Clint Capela trade rumors continue, with one potential deal discussed involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks that could potentially facilitate another trade involving D'Angelo Russell.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the trade that was talked about had the Houston Rockets receiving Robert Covington with Capela going to the Hawks and Brooklyn's 2020 first-round pick transferring from Atlanta to Minnesota.

O'Connor noted the T-Wolves are attempting to trade Covington if it will help them accrue enough assets to satisfy Golden State's demands for Russell, which apparently includes Minnesota not putting any protections on its own first-round draft pick.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported the Rockets were in active discussions about potentially sending Capela to the Eastern Conference, with the Hawks and Boston Celtics mentioned as having interest.

Covington has been one of the most sought-after players leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, Covington is "as good a bet as any high-wattage player to move this week." Marc Stein of the New York Times added Minnesota is seeking two first-round picks for Covington, with the Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers among the teams expressing interest in acquiring the 29-year-old.

Minnesota has had a fascination with Russell dating back to the summer when it attempted to sign the 2019 All-Star.

Per Darren Wolfson of SKOR North, the T-Wolves attempted to engage the Nets in a sign-and-trade for Russell in June that would have sent Andrew Wiggins to Brooklyn.

When things with the Timberwolves failed to materialize, Russell went to the Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn. Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group reported Golden State's front office wants to see Russell and Stephen Curry play in the same backcourt together before making any decisions about a trade.

If that holds true, Russell wouldn't be traded before this offseason. Curry isn't expected to return from the broken hand he suffered on Oct. 30 until sometime in March.

Given what the Timberwolves appear to be working on right now, though, they may have at least some hope of acquiring Russell to give Karl-Anthony Towns a dominant backcourt scorer to play with.

Russell, who is signed for three more seasons, is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game with a 38.3 three-point percentage for the Warriors.