Frank Lampard: Chelsea 'Underdogs' in Top-4 Battle After January Transfer Window

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said the club's inactivity in the January transfer window makes them "underdogs" in the race for a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

The Blues were unable to make any major additions to their squad in the window, that despite the transfer ban they were set to serve being lifted earlier in the campaign.

It means Lampard will have the same squad for the second half of 2019-20 as the Blues seek to consolidate fourth place and secure UEFA Champions League football.

The Chelsea manager thinks the lack of January action will put the team on the back foot in that battle, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

"Manchester United obviously [signed] a big, big player, a world-class player, in my opinion. The teams around us, Sheffield United making fantastic signings, Chris Wilder's job is incredible because he's had years to work that group and now they're adding where he sees fit.

"Tottenham have signed a few and they're not far behind us. And not only have they signed a few, but a couple of players have left were obviously—not being too crude about it—the situation was they were towards the end of their contracts and maybe weren't happy being at the club any more.

" ... Now what remains to be seen will be seen and from my view—and this is not to talk down ourselves because we're six points clear in fourth—now we become probably the underdogs and the outsiders to some point because the teams around us have strengthened. It's a fact."

Here is more of what Lampard had to say about transfers ahead of the team's clash with Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday:

Simon Johnson of The Athletic picked up on some unhappiness from Lampard in the press conference:

According to Kinsella, Chelsea were intent on adding a centre-forward to their squad in January, with Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Napoli star Dries Mertens linked. Olivier Giroud was also linked with an exit throughout the window, but he has stayed at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea would have clearly benefitted from another body in attack, with the team leaning heavily on Tammy Abraham for goals so far this term.

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws noted the complications a number of teams ran into trying to sign forwards in January:

As Lampard noted, Chelsea have some daylight between themselves, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for fourth spot. However, a loss to Leicester in the early game on Saturday would give the chasing pack a chance to close in.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea rotate their forwards for the remainder of the campaign. Abraham's workload will need to be managed, as the Blues remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup in 2019-20.