Dak Prescott 'A Little Disappointed' He Hasn't Signed New Cowboys Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn't commit to taking part in the team's offseason program if he doesn't receive a long-term contract extension.

"We'll get to that when we get to that," Prescott told reporters Thursday. "I look forward to talking to my agents and when that [franchise tag] comes to play, the direction that we'll go. Until that's a reality, I won't worry about it. But I do feel like some of this should get done. I'm a little disappointed that it hasn't, but that's part of it."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is hopeful the sides can reach an agreement without resorting to the one-year deal associated with the franchise tag.

"You would hope and you would think something is going to get done, right?" Prescott said. "I mean, you would have thought something would have gotten done before the season. In my brain, it only says that it gets done. Without the tag. … I don't think any of that is necessary. But that's business. That's all calculated. That's all on them."

The 26-year-old Mississippi State product is coming off a strong 2019 season, which marked the final year of his rookie contract. He completed 65.1 percent of his throws for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 277 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Prescott ranked 10th in passer rating (99.7) and fourth in ESPN's Total QBR (70.2) to further establish himself in the upper echelon of NFL signal-callers.

Although there's virtually no chance the Louisiana native plays elsewhere next season since the Cowboys have the tag in their back pocket should extension talks fail, he's clearly trying to put pressure on the front office by saying his time at team headquarters would be limited without a new deal.

"Report that," Prescott said Thursday. "Be sure to report that."

Meanwhile, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones didn't shy away from the importance of the Prescott situation while speaking at the Senior Bowl last week.

"It's been urgent for us. We certainly want to get that done," he said. "That's our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason—to get his contract, find some resolution to it and get it done."

That urgency level should be raised further by the fact Dallas is in a period of transition after former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network reported in August that Prescott had turned down an offer of $30 million per year and was seeking a contract closer to $40 million annually, though Pro Football Talk described those demands as "false."

Even a $30 million contract would make Prescott the projected highest-paid quarterback for 2020. The Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins currently holds the top spot at $29.5 million in base salary, per Spotrac.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes figures to obliterate those numbers whenever he signs a new deal with Sunday's Super Bowl contenders, though.