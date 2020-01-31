Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Premier League weekend kicks off with what should be a thrilling contest on Saturday, with Leicester City hosting Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are sat in third place in the table, having enjoyed a fantastic campaign under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers. However, their form has become a little more inconsistent of late, and they will be reeling after their late loss to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Chelsea have also endured a frustrating spell, with their previous league outing being a 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal. They've had some big wins away from home this season, though, and they can move to within five points of Leicester with a win.

Here are the latest odds and all the key viewing details for the contest.

Odds

Leicester win (31-20)

Draw (53-20)

Chelsea win (8-5)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

After rapid starts to the campaign, both teams have had some wobbles in recent weeks. Nevertheless, they remain in the Premier League's top four and can consolidate their place with a victory on Saturday.

Rodgers has brought the best out of a number of key players at the club, but he will face a big task lifting the players for this fixture after their Carabao Cup exit in midweek.

The semi-final against Villa appeared to be heading for a penalty shootout after Kelechi Iheanacho's equaliser, but Trezeguet struck in injury time for the hosts:

Inconsistency has crept into Leicester's play of late. In the Premier League, they've won three and lost four of their last seven matches, and it feels like they require a win against a high-calibre team to kick-start their season again.

Chelsea are in a similar position, after meshing brilliant performances with frustrating ones this season.

In the previous league outing, they had a good chance to turn over Arsenal after former Chelsea defender David Luiz was sent off. However, despite taking the lead in the game twice, the Blues were unable to get the three points over the line:

Head coach Frank Lampard will want his side to be better in both penalty areas when it comes to closing matches out. Chelsea's defending has been slack of late, with the team lacking an authoritative presence at their base, and they haven't been ruthless with goalscoring opportunities.

They've had some impressive results away from home, though, after winning at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal already this term. The space Leicester will afford the Blues to counter-attack into should mean the visitors get chances on Saturday.

Leicester should be able to welcome Jamie Vardy back into the XI following his recent injury layoff and his searing speed will cause Chelsea problems. His presence should be enough to earn the Foxes a draw in what should be an entertaining game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea