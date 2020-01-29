Manchester City Advance to Carabao Cup Final Despite Leg 2 Loss to Man United

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday but it was not enough to prevent Pep Guardiola's side winning 3-2 on aggregate to secure a place in the final against Aston Villa.

The hosts went into the game leading 3-1 from the first leg and ought to have extended their advantage in a dominant opening spell but were denied by David De Gea in the United goal.

Nemanja Matic pulled a goal back for the Red Devils on 35 minutes to give the visitors hope of achieving a famous comeback. The midfielder swept a sweet finish past Claudio Bravo from Fred's free-kick from the left.

City dominated the second half but saw both Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero waste chances to put the game out of the visitors' reach.

However, United were reduced to 10 men on 76 minutes when Matic was sent off for a second bookable offence, allowing City to see out the game and book their place in the final.

Guardiola made two changes to his starting XI from the first leg, bringing in Joao Cancelo and Aguero for Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho. United also made changes with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Matic and Anthony Martial all starting.

City began the game quickly and tested De Gea twice in the opening 10 minutes. Ilkay Gundogan floated in a cross for Aguero to stoop and head goalwards but he could not beat a diving De Gea, who parried the ball clear.

De Gea was then called into action immediately afterwards, sticking out a boot to block a snapshot from Riyad Mahrez at his near post.

City continued to attack and had a penalty claim minutes later when Sterling went down under pressure from Maguire, but referee Andre Marriner waved the hosts' appeals away.

The chances continued to flow for Guardiola's side in the opening 30 minutes. De Gea tipped another effort from Aguero over his crossbar, while Maguire just managed to slide in and deny Sterling when he'd been sent through on goal by a sublime Kevin De Bruyne pass.

United's goal came against the run of play when Jesse Lingard was fouled outside the penalty area by Rodri. Bernardo Silva attempted to clear Fred's free-kick, but his header fell kindly for Matic to sweep home his first goal since Boxing Day 2018, per Opta.

Guardiola's side thought they had equalised three minutes before half-time. De Bruyne's low cross in from the left was converted at close range by Sterling, only to be correctly chalked out for offside.

United replaced Mason Greenwood with Daniel James at half-time, and the winger won an early foul to set up a chance for the Red Devils. Again Fred floated the ball into the penalty area but Maguire could only head over the crossbar.

Sterling wasted a glorious chance to restore City's two-goal advantage just before the hour after being sent clean through by De Bruyne. The England international delayed his shot and ended up blazing an effort over the bar.

De Gea was called upon again to deny a fierce effort from Kyle Walker, while Aguero went close with a shot that flew into the side-netting.

United still needed another goal to force the game into penalties but saw their hopes of progressing fade when Matic picked up his second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gundogan as he tried to break.

The holders ought to have sealed it late on when Aguero curled the ball past De Gea after being sent through by Cancelo, but again the offside flag went up and the goal was ruled out.

It was a valiant effort from United at the home of their local rivals, but City did just enough to progress to their third consecutive League Cup final.

What's Next?

Manchester United return to action on Saturday with a Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Manchester City play away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.