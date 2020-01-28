Rob Gronkowski: Patriots' Tom Brady 'Deserves' Chance to Explore Free Agency

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski never played for another team during his NFL career, but he believes Tom Brady should have the chance to explore doing just that.

Gronkowski said he hasn't talked to Brady about whether the quarterback will join a different team next season, but he thinks the future Hall of Famer "deserves the opportunity" to explore free agency, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk:

"I really haven't talked to Tom like that. I did talk to him after the game. Just talked. Wasn't even all about football. Some of it was just about life. But you know, I truly believe he deserves the opportunity to go explore and see what's out there. He's been playing for so long, and just the way he's been playing and the level he's been playing at, he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market.

"I mean, why wouldn't you? You've never done it before in your career, and he's going to be a free agent for the first time ever. So good for him. Go test out the market and then do what's best for himself. That's the decision he has to make is what's best for himself; what's best for his family; what he feels like he's going to love."

It would surely appear strange at first to see Brady in a uniform outside of the Patriots one he has donned his entire NFL career, which began in 2000.

However, there is plenty of precedent in place for legendary quarterbacks widely associated with one team joining others in the latter portions of their careers. Joe Montana finishing with the Kansas City Chiefs after establishing himself as a legend for the San Francisco 49ers and then Brett Favre joining the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets after his time with the Green Bay Packers stand out as clear examples.

Montana, a childhood idol of Brady, even suggested the San Mateo, California, native should not leave the Patriots if he doesn't have to, per Michael Silver of NFL.com.

There is no questioning Brady's resume with New England. He is a six-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and 14-time Pro Bowl selection.

However, he will be 43 years old come Week 1 and directed an inconsistent Patriots offense that was a middling 15th in the league in yards per game. New England may think it is time to move on, and Brady could be looking to write the final chapter of his career elsewhere.

Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season, believes Tom Terrific has the right to do so.