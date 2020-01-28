Joe Willock Hopes for Arsenal 1st-Team Future with Eddie Nketiah After Return

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Joe Willock envisions a future playing first-team football alongside fellow Arsenal academy graduate Eddie Nketiah after the latter scored in his first start for the club since returning from a loan spell at Leeds United.

Nketiah netted the eventual winner on Monday when the Gunners beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Willock—who was also in Mikel Arteta's starting XI on the south coast—said after the game he and Nketiah could become senior regulars at the Emirates Stadium, per Jack Rosser of the Evening Standard:

"Eddie's probably one of my closest friends. To play with him on a big stage like this is amazing.

"We've been through so many tribulations together, and we've always tried to keep each other's heads up. To see him score is like me scoring. I'm so happy for him. I’m buzzing.

"It's not impossible you know. We're all thriving, we've all got good ability and we're all hungry to work hard and try to play. I feel like eventually it will happen, hopefully it will."

Bukayo Saka—another academy product—continued to impress in his left wing-back role against the Cherries, scoring the opener before assisting the decider, via BT Sport (UK viewers only):

Nketiah joined Leeds on temporary terms at the start of the season and looked set for a breakthrough campaign at Elland Road, but he returned to Arsenal at the beginning of January. The 20-year-old ended up making just two starts in 17 Championship appearances, netting five times in total for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Arteta brought the forward on as a late substitute during a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United in mid-January, and he scored within 26 minutes of his first Arsenal start since January 5, 2019.

The head coach picked out the homegrown trio of Willock, Nketiah and Saka for special praise in his post-match press conference, per journalist Layth Yousif:

Along with those English talents mentioned, the Gunners will have high hopes for youngster Gabriel Martinelli, 18, and Matteo Guendouzi, 20, each of whom have already made a first-team impact at the Emirates.

Nketiah spent the vast majority of his development in Chelsea's academy, joining Arsenal in 2015 and earning his senior debut under Arsene Wenger two years later (September 2017).

It's perhaps no surprise former Wenger understudy Arteta also appears to value the forward, who gave a mature response following a memorable performance, via BT Sport:

Willock, also 20, has made 15 starts in 27 total appearances this season and appears to have a future in the squad despite playing just one minute in Arsenal's last four Premier League outings.

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available for Sunday's trip to Burnley following suspension, but Nketiah's fourth senior goal for Arsenal has reminded of the value he can offer the team in future.