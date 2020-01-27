Richard Sherman Believes Patrick Mahomes Has Rodgers, Wilson, Romo Qualities

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a hybrid in San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman's opinion.

"He's got qualities of Aaron Rodgers, he's got qualities of Russell [Wilson], he's got qualities of [Tony] Romo," Sherman told reporters Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night at Miami's Marlins Park.

Sherman played with Wilson during the Seattle Seahawks' 2013 Super Bowl run before signing with the 49ers ahead of last season.

While Sherman was asked about Mahomes, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu complimented Sherman:

Sherman has been the best defensive back in the league since debuting for the Seahawks in 2011, according to Pro Football Focus:

Simultaneously, Mahomes has set the league on fire since taking over as the Chiefs starter last season.

The reigning NFL MVP has thrown for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 106 yards and another score this postseason.

Mahomes' unique playmaking ability allowed the Chiefs to mount a 24-point comeback to defeat the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round and defeat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 after being down by 10 on two different occasions in the AFC Championship Game.

That said, Mahomes knows what he will be up against in Super Bowl LIV.

"They're good everywhere," he told NFL Network's Michael Irvin about the Niners top-ranked defense. "They play off each other. They know the scheme. They do it well. And so, for us, it's about going through the process, going through the game plan, and just executing the plays when Coach [Andy] Reid calls them."

The Chiefs and 49ers will kick off Super Bowl LIV at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.