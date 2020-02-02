Derrick Rose Out with Groin Injury Amid Pistons Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose suffered a sore left groin Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, according to the Detroit Free Press' Vince Ellis.

His exit comes amid rumors regarding his future with the Pistons. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Detroit is "open to discussing deals" for Rose and wants to receive a "lottery-level first-round pick."

Rose missed the Pistons' loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday with right knee soreness. The 31-year-old has dealt with a lingering knee ailment throughout the first half of this season, costing him seven games.

These have been minuscule compared to injuries Rose has endured in the past.

The 2010-11 league MVP has seen his career derailed by injuries more than once. Rose suffered a torn ACL during a playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers in April 2012. He would not return to the court until Oct. 29, 2013, and subsequently tore the medial meniscus in his right knee on two separate occasions in November 2013 and February 2015.

Rose, whom the Bulls drafted No. 1 overall in 2008, had brief stints with the New York Knicks (2016-17), Cavaliers (2017-18) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2017-18, 2018-19) before landing in Detroit on a two-year, $15 million deal.

The three-time All-Star's tenure in Minnesota ended with an arthroscopic elbow surgery in late March, but that has not affected his 2019-20 campaign in the slightest.

With the Pistons, Rose has averaged 18.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.7 minutes across 43 games (nine starts). He had an especially torrid 10-game stretch in January:

Rose's production gave head coach Dwane Casey no choice but to move him from the bench into a starting role. When Rose misses time, the 17-33 Pistons can lean on Reggie Jackson and Bruce Brown to run the point.