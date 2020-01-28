Real Zaragoza vs. Real Madrid: Copa del Rey Odds, Live Stream and More

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid should be wary about an away trip to Real Zaragoza in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Zaragoza are fourth in the Segunda Division, but in the thick of the chase to return to La Liga and are led by former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United schemer Shinji Kagawa.

There is also notable history between the two clubs, with Zaragoza responsible for inflicting a humiliating 5-1 home defeat on Los Blancos back in 1999. The fortunes of both have changed considerably since, with Real top of La Liga and in ruthlessly efficient form during Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge.

The only thing missing from Zidane's resume is lifting the Copa del Rey trophy. Real haven't won the tournament since 2014, but Zidane has the strength in depth to rotate his squad and still expect to reach the last eight.

Date: Wednesday, January 29

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds

Zaragoza : 15-2

: 15-2 Real Madrid: 5-12

Draw: 79-20

Odds per Oddschecker.

Zidane was able to rotate and still take a strong side to face Unionistas de Salamanca CF in the last round. Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale started up top, while Casemiro and James Rodriguez got the nod in midfield.

Bale scored during Real's 3-1 win, but the Welshman is being linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur, per Neil Fissler of the Daily Express, despite his impressive numbers during nearly seven years with Los Blancos:

Zaragoza may not have to contend with Bale's pace and power, with the forward expected to miss out due to an ankle injury picked up against Unionistas, according to AS. It means a player like Rodriguez could take on greater significance.

He was substituted in Salamanca, and his future remains in doubt. Rodriguez has been linked with a possible loan switch to either one of Premier League rivals Arsenal or Everton, per AS (h/t MailOnline's Kishan Vaghela).

He's made just seven appearances in La Liga, including four starts, but Rodriguez is a classy No. 10 with the flair and vision to cause Zaragoza problems. His radar can help Vinicius Junior get among the goals after the 19-year-old drew a blank in the last round.

There could also be game time for Luka Jovic, even though the striker is rumoured to be on the radar of Chelsea. Jovic, who has struggled for consistency since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, could be made "available for loan," according to Matt Law and Jason Burt of The Telegraph.

Real could need Jovic and Co. on form to keep pace with a Zaragoza side boasting goals in their ranks. Right winger Javi Puado has score in his last two matches, including against Real Mallorca in the previous round.

Puado can count on the guile and technique of Kagawa to keep him supplied with chances. The 30-year-old is no longer the force he was during his first spell with Dortmund, but Kagawa still knows how to unlock a defence and lose markers between the lines in the final third.

Zaragoza can spring an upset if Kagawa sees enough of the ball, but Real's fringe players will make the difference if they're in the mood.