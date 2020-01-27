Milan's Krzysztof Piatek Linked to Chelsea, Tottenham in Reports Before Deadline

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has reportedly been offered to Chelsea, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the Poland international.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the San Siro giants are looking to offload the player, but Spurs are not willing to pay the 24-year-old's £30 million asking price.

That could open the door for the Blues, who are said to be looking for a new forward. It's noted manager Frank Lampard wants to take the scoring load off Tammy Abraham, who was injured during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

La Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira (h/t Football Italia) reported Spurs could broker a deal involving player exchanges, with Erik Lamela, Juan Foyth or Victor Wanyama potentially offered in order to decrease the fee.

However, Milan are said to prefer a fee matching their valuation or a loan leading to a compulsory sale at the end of a temporary switch.

Both English sides are considering their January options after key injuries, and Spurs must find a way to cover the loss of Harry Kane in attack.

Kane suffered a serious hamstring injury against Southampton on New Year's Day and might not return until the final weeks of the campaign, per BBC Sport.

Piatek has scored four goals in 18 Serie A appearances this term, and the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added competition for the No. 9 position.

The Pole impressed at Genoa last season, scoring 13 goals in the Italian top-flight before his move to Milan last January. He found the net a further nine times in 18 appearances for the Rossoneri to finish the campaign.

Piatek might be an excellent option for either London team while they are understrength, but it is questionable if the player would be a starter once Abraham and Kane are fully fit for their respective clubs.